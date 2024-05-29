Bride replaces bridesmaid days before wedding due to clothing dispute

A bride decided to replace one of her bridesmaids just days before her wedding due to a wardrobe dispute.

The 26-year-old bride shared her dilemma in a recent post on the popular “Am I the A——?” from Reddit thread, explaining that she had her eight bridesmaids buy the same burgundy mesh dress she chose from an online retailer, along with silver shoes.

With the wedding only a month away, she checked with her bridesmaids to make sure they had ordered their dresses and would be delivered on time. One of the women the bride said she had known since she was 12 texted back, writing only: “I have a dress.”

The bride wrote in her message that the wording of the bridesmaid's message made her “uncomfortable,” so, at the suggestion of her matron of honor, she asked the woman to send her a photo of her dress. She did so and was shocked to find that it wasn't the one she had chosen for the bridesmaids.

“My heart literally broke. The only thing I could do was say, 'No, it's the wrong color,'” she recalls.

The woman then texted back, insisting the bride had told her the dress had to be “brown and chiffon and nothing else.” However, the bride wrote on Reddit that she had screenshots proving she had sent her a link to her chosen bridesmaid dress online in December.

After the bride reported it, she received a series of messages from the woman saying she was sorry for “messing up and ruining everything” and that she “couldn't afford a dress right now” .

Despite the apology, the bride wrote that she stopped responding to her friend's text messages out of frustration. “I asked her almost nothing for my wedding. I didn't ask for her to help me with anything or come to any of the wedding events (dress fitting, showers, or bachelorette trip “I just asked for this one thing, and she couldn't do that,” she explained, adding, “Honestly, I feel like my wedding day was just that. not important to her.”

The bride then revealed that her matron of honor had a burgundy dress in her closet from a previous bridesmaid stint that “matched perfectly” to the dress the bride chose for her own bridesmaids. The dress fits another friend of the bride, who had not previously been asked to be a bridesmaid and who has now been chosen to replace the wife at the next wedding.

“She is still invited to the wedding, but she is no longer a bridesmaid and will not be walking down the aisle,” the bride wrote, before admitting that she now greatly regrets her decision. “I feel absolutely horrible and barely slept tonight, but my fiancé insists I didn't do anything wrong. So Reddit, am I the a—— here?” she ended her message by inviting people to share their opinions on the delicate situation.

Although many commenters understood the woman's concern about purchasing the dress, they took issue with the way she handled the dress dispute with the bride. “You have laid out the expectations, and [Sam] I walked around them thinking you wouldn't notice. All she had to do was communicate, and she chose not to,” one person said.

“That’s it,” another Redditor agreed. “If [the woman] had said from the start that she couldn't afford a dress, so OP could have made arrangements (either by helping her financially or putting[the replacement dress from the bride's chair]up for sale for her). The fact that she didn't say anything and they “I was just expecting everything to work out one way or another since she said 'woe is me' when she was arrested is disrespectful.”

A third person commented that the woman “absolutely should have come to you as soon as she realized she couldn't afford the dress you asked for. She didn't even give you a chance to work with her on this topic, and she was deliberately suspicious when directly asking about her outfit (and deliberately trying to convince you thatYouwere at fault). She's had so many chances to deal with this like an adult, and she's dodged them all. »

Still, some people questioned the bride's choice to replace her and how that decision would be viewed by the replacement bridesmaid, named Gabby. “I couldn't imagine being Gabby in this situation. 'Hey, you're not one of my eight closest friends, but you're Medium, so I really want to give you a job to get figures peers.' “