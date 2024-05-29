Fashion
My dry cleaner “misplaced” my beautiful and rare silk dress. Then I spotted the EXACT same one on eBay a few days later
A young woman was devastated when her dry cleaner “misplaced” her expensive silk dress – but her disappointment quickly turned to fury when she saw an identical dress for sale online.
The anonymous Australian woman said she bought the dress several years ago and only wore it three times before sending it in for professional cleaning.
“The dry cleaners “misplaced” my beautiful silk dress. I have now seen this same dress, [which was] abandoned in 2018, for sale on eBay,” she wrote on Facebook.
'[The seller is] in my city, same size, price for excellent used condition. Coincidence?'
The woman said she tried to contact the seller, but the seller immediately deleted and reposted the ad using a different account.
Young woman was furious when dress her dry cleaner 'misplaced' went on sale online [Mock up ad]
She thought it might be a mistake, but online reviews of the dry cleaner revealed something sinister.
“I looked at Google reviews, I'm not the only customer this has happened to,” she said. “I’m considering reporting it stolen.”
She first tried to message the seller in case she was wrong, but the seller's suspicious behavior left a sour taste in her mouth.
What are your consumer rights regarding dry cleaning?
When you hire a company to provide a service such as dry cleaning, you have the right to expect acceptable quality. The services must be:
-supplied with due care or skill (taking all necessary measures to avoid loss and damage)
-suitable for any specified purpose (express or implied)
– provided within a reasonable time (when no time is fixed)
What is 'reasonable' depends on the nature of the service, the difficulty of the task and other relevant factors such as peak periods and public holidays etc.
You are entitled to an appropriate remedy from the Company when the product or service you purchased fails to meet one or more of the consumer guarantees.
This may include a refund, additional service to resolve the problem and, in some cases, reimbursement for damages and consequential losses.
Find out more on the Fair Trading NSW website here
“I contacted the seller, who immediately indicated that they had no receipt. I only asked where it was from and if she could send more photos. This list was later removed,” she said.
“I saw it again now and she doesn't respond to my friend who asked where it was purchased and if there were any imperfections,” she added.
Many were disgusted by the behavior of the dry cleaner.
“They wouldn't have removed the ad or blocked you if it was a real owner selling it,” one said.
A few also suggested going to the police or harassing the dry cleaner for a replacement or full refund.
