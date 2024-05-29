The Anne Hathaways Viral Gap Shirt Dress is now available for $158





Anne HathawayThe famous Gap dress is now available in the store. A week after Hathaway, 41, hit the streets of Rome in a flowing shirtdress designed by Gap Inc.'s new creative director. Zac Posen, a version whose design has arrived on the shelves. Retailing for $158, the dress features a collared neckline, button-down design, and floor-length skirt. Hathaway styled the dress up with a sheer corset and white shorts. She also accessorized with white pointed heels, a crocodile skin bag and diamond jewelry from Bulgari. The Gap Poplin Shirt Dress is made from 100% organic cotton and ranges from sizes 00 to 16 and is available exclusively on Gap.com. If you're looking to recreate Hathaway's Roman look at home, Us every week I did some research and found a sheer white corset from Amazon that would pair perfectly with the dress. Just like Hathaway lingerie, the EllaciiWomen's White Mesh Strapless Crop Top — which costs just $33 — includes an opaque bra top and sheer bodice. Complete the look with white shorts to replicate Hathaway's ensemble. THANKS! You have successfully registered. Related: The Best Celebrity Street Style Moments of 2024

Fan-favorite stars never miss a moment to step out in style. Whether they're doing press or grabbing a bite to eat, Hollywood's biggest names know how to make a statement, even if there's no red carpet. Take Taylor Swift for example, who has garnered attention in New York on several occasions. […] After Hathaway rocked the outfit, Posen, 43 — who was named creative director of Gap Inc in February — took to Instagram to share his excitement. “Anne Hathaway showcases a custom Gap white shirt dress and cotton corset in Rome for a @bvlgari event, styled by @erinwalshstyle,” he captioned a photo of the Idea of ​​you star. “Connecting the timeless to today. Stay tuned to pre-order yours at gap.com. More details to come. Gap's official Instagram account also revealed that the dress was inspired by Audrey Hepburnthe white blouse of in the 1953 film Roman holidays. Related: Style file: this week in looks

A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood's leading ladies have provided major style inspiration at award shows, parties, movie premieres and more. We see little black dresses, sparkly dresses and cutout dresses galore, all paired with glamorous looks, unforgettable hair and fabulous shoes. THANKS! You have successfully registered. […] Hathaway isn't the first celebrity to don a Gap design by Posen. Earlier this month, Da'Vine Joy Randolph dazzled us in a custom denim dress at the 2024 Met Gala. Her dress featured a corset top, flared sleeves, and a dramatic patchwork train.

