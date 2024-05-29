Chicago Fashion Week will transform the city “into a catwalk” this fall





We break down complex economic news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you. Chicago is generally known for sports, architecture and deep dish pizza, but not for high fashion and avant-garde streetwear. But supporters of a fall fashion week hope to change that. Chicago will host a 12-day fashion week from Oct. 9 to 20, featuring fashion shows, awards ceremonies, markets, galas, educational programs and more, organizers announced Tuesday. Chicago Fashion Week will host more than 50 events across the city, partnering with local fashion organizations, retailers and neighborhood trade associations. The events will feature Chicago designers who make everything from streetwear to formal wear. Unlike other major fashion weeks, 95% of Chicago Fashion Week events will be open to the public and many will be free. Come October, all of Chicago will become a catwalk, said John Leydon, co-founder of Chicago Fashion Week. Chicago is a shopping destination that is home to cutting-edge designers and fashion schools, organizers said at a news conference at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago downtown. For too long, Chicago fashion talent has disappeared from the radar of many, said Ian Gerard, co-founder of Chicago Fashion Week and fashion events group The Curio. The event will highlight the city’s unique talent and provide an outlet for the many fashion enthusiasts who reside here. Chicago has long been recognized as a hub for creativity and innovation across various industries, and our fashion scene is no exception, said Mayor Brandon Johnson. Amplifying fashion events in Chicago through Chicago Fashion Week creates an opportunity to elevate our city's status as a fashion capital. The city has hosted other fashion events, such as Chicago Fashion Focus Week, which took place from 2005 to 2014 in tents at Millennium Park. But the next Chicago Fashion Week will be a private event with support from the city. This model is decentralized, meaning events can take place throughout the city, showcasing our many wonderful and diverse neighborhoods and allowing more Chicagoans to attend and participate, Gerard said . It's a fashion week for everyone. Seven Chicago designers presented a mini fashion show at the press conference, including Maria Pinto, Sheila Rashid, GRVYI, I Am Studios, Koush, Production Mode and Sujata Gazder. Pinto has dressed Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey, among other luminaries. Rashid is known for unisex streetwear worn by Chance the Rapper, Lena Waithe, Zendaya and Bella Hadid. Natalie Bryant model for designer Jamie Hayes' Production Mode brand. Chicago Fashion Week events so far include: An opening parade hosted by The Curio on October 9, featuring local artists such as Pinto and Rashid.

A Chicago Fashion Coalition show on October 11 will feature local designers in collaboration with music tied to the city. 40th anniversary of house music.

The West Central Association will host the Fulton Market Outdoor Fashion Show on October 11, and the Oak Street Council and Oak Street SSA will host Couture for the Cause during the week.

On October 12, the Asian Fashion Show in Chicago will showcase the collections of Asian American and Pacific Islander designers.

Surround Sound of Fashion will mix fashion and music on October 12 and showcase the creative talents of the Midwest.

Randolph Street Market organizers will present a vintage fashion market on October 13.

A fashion photography exhibition will open at the NoMI Gallery at the Park Hyatt downtown starting October 16.

Minted Media Productions will present the Chicago Fashion Showcase on October 17 with a spotlight on BIPOC designers.

Runway Latinx, on October 19, will feature local Latinx talent, as well as South American designers. Additional programming will be announced before October, along with event times and locations. A full calendar of events is available at chicagofashionweek.com. Mayor Brandon Johnson takes a photo with those involved in organizing Chicago Fashion Week.

