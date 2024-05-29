Fashion
Here's where fans can buy it
Wedding season is here, and with warmer weather comes shorter skirts and dresses. For the fashionable Swifties, looking to splurge on a little black dress that will make the whole place sparkle, let them Taylor Swift be your style guide.
The dazzling Fortnite singers birthday night dress is finally back in stock, but it may not be available for long, so you'll need to act quickly to secure your size. THE Clio Peppiatt mini dress features a bedazzled celestial design with a crescent moon surrounded by stars (and multiple clouds).
THE dress costs $2,335 and is available in black and white. Swift wore the dress during a visit to New York evening with Blake Lively, Miles Teller and his wife, actress-model Keleigh Sperry, for Swift's 34th birthday in December.
She paired the dress with a AqUazzura Crystal Mini Tote ($1,795), Aquazzura Crystal Plateau 130 platform heels (Currently on sale for $612.49) and one faux fur jacket.
Looking for a budget-friendly alternative to the Swifts look? Click on here Go shopping a similar bag for only $30, And here for affordable black dresses with moon and stars.
The 34-year-old superstar is partying The Department of Tortured Poetss fifth consecutive week at the top of the Billboard 200. The album sold an additional 378,000 copies last week, an increase of 45 percent. In addition to topping the charts, Swift continues her momentum Tour of the eraswhich lands in Madrid on Wednesday and Thursday and in Lyon, France, on June 2 and 3. Swift added. three new opening acts on the London tour dates, which will now feature Mette, Griff and Benson Boon alongside Paramore. The shows will take place at Wembley Stadium from June 21-23, August 15-17 and August 19-20. Get tickets for the Eras Tour here.
Shop Swifts birthday outfit below.
Clio Peppiatt Lucina embellished stretch-mesh mini dress
Aquazzura Crystal Mini Tote
$1,795
