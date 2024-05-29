How to make a fashion brand thrive in this climate





This is a notable move from two companies that are, on the surface, rivals. Both specialize in brand incubation and development, although Vanguards focuses on its portfolio of three brands, all of which it owns outright. Through financial investments and brand management and distribution services, Tomorrow supports brands such as Coperni, Martine Rose, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Colville, artist Daniel Arshams' clothing project Objects IV Life and retailer London Machine-A. In February, it acquired A-Cold-Wall from founder Samuel Ross. This is a fundamental shift in attitude between what could be considered competitors, says Stefano Martinetto, CEO of Tomorrow. It is a recognition that the industry needs to be consolidated, at least where services are concerned. Reasonably small companies, like Vanguards and Tomorrow, neither of which has more than $100 million in revenue, need to specialize. Trying to meet all the touchpoints and needs of individual brands is overkill. The strategic partnership is expected to expand to Sunnei in due course. The move comes as many independent fashion brands face an uncertain future. Last week, Mara Hoffman, The Vampires Wife and Calvin Luo all announced their closures, while Dion Lee said his Australian business had entered voluntary administration. The previous week, Roksanda was acquired by new brand development platform The Brand Group, shortly after filing a notice of intention to appoint administrators. Baldaszti says Nanushka has also faced her share of challenges since the pandemic. Nanushka is in an incredibly good position from a DTC perspective, but from an overall perspective, it's been a rocky couple of years. What I'm seeing with our wholesale partners is that everyone is struggling with inventory and liquidity is difficult across the board, he says. He also admits that Nanushka's wholesale strategy has, in the past, been more focused on volume than quality. To build a lasting brand, you need to think about how each customer touchpoint reflects your strategy and positioning. Nanushka has been through an elevation journey, he says, that focuses on improving the customer experience across all channels (rather than increasing prices). As the industry consolidates, the key to success for wholesale brands will be a focus on specialty stores that offer something different to a particular community, Martinetto says. They are the future of wholesale. Comments, questions or feedback? Send us an email at [email protected]. Learn more about this topic: Tomorrow London resets priorities as brands reach inflection point Tomorrow comes for Samuel Ross With Tomorrow Investment, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy grows

