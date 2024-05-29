The fashion agency changes the rules

If you were to think of some of the most exciting names in fashion right now, you might think of photographer Campbell Addy or “Rihanna's new favorite designer,” Jawara Alleyne. Maybe it’s rising stars in the space Movement Direction, Yagamaoto or Simon Donnellon. What you may not know is that all of these names have one thing in common: they appear in the books of fashion agency New School.

Founded in 2021 by producer, creative director and agent Sam Ross, New School is the next-generation talent agency representing some of the biggest names in the industry. “I think ultimately I like that we're known as a progressive, safe, movement-owning place,” Ross said over the phone. “We are a rising force.” Now celebrating its third anniversary, New School takes us back to the classroom and rewrites the fashion curriculum.

Dave Bennett

So, what exactly is a fashion agency and what do they do? This is because an agency will work with talent, book them on jobs and take a cut of the total project fees. The concept isn't new, but New School's approach absolutely is. When in doubt, check out New School's birthday caps, which say: “My agent can't be wrong.'

LEARN MORE ABOUT ELLE COLLECTIVE

A typical employee day might include one or, typically, all of the following: a series of creative calls, design sessions with clients, solving logistical challenges like international travel, boarding from the Eurostar for a meeting, supporting talent at work, then end the day with an industry party.

If you haven't heard of New School yet, you've certainly seen its impact, whether it was Patience Harding, who created the set design for Harry Styles. Harry's house, or Yagamoto, who was behind the movement for Sault's sold-out show or Kendall Jenner's Tommy Hilfiger campaign.

From set designers, creative directors, photographers and more, New School's work reads like a directory of the world's biggest names, their artists working with the likes of Louis Hamilton to Venus Williams, Cardi B in Roslaia, and with global fashion heavyweights like Hermes, Chanel, Dior and Saint Laurent.

CHRISTIAN DIOR

The New School also represents Good catch, founded by Sarah Small, the casting genius behind Chanel Cruise 2025 images and Marni's SS24 campaigns. Then there's Campbell Addy, one of the brightest names in fashion photography of the last decade. Favored by Naomi Campbell and starring in a Disney-backed documentary about the lives of photographers.

The New School was born, partly as an “organic” reaction to the world Ross inhabited, but also as a conscious reaction to changing industry norms and broader cultural influences. In our industry, you can just be a commodity or a financial asset, and that's important, but also, I think being progressive and safe and actually real is a whole other thing, and that's pretty rare, says Ross . Today, you'll find The New School's base at 180 The Strand in London, where a team of five tackle some of the biggest fashion projects on the global stage.

Company producer Phoebe Shardlow, who has a contact in every hotel from New York to Paris (a handy talent when working in a globally active agency), also works closely with creative force Gareth Wrighton , who is the artistic director of Dazed and consultant at OFF-White. Shardlow suggests that these close connections between artists and team are the central points of difference. “What I think sets New School apart from other agencies is that we are truly a family,” she says.

The family approach, where everyone is welcome, has been a conscious motivation for Ross since the creation of New School. “I'm really, really proud that we're a safe space for people to be themselves and proud that people from all walks of life, wherever you're from in the world, whatever your sexuality or gender you are you identify, feel they can come here, he says This was best illustrated in New School's first exhibition in 2022, entitled “MAJOR”, which brought together the list of talents in an exhibition of works from all. the disciplines of the company, an unprecedented approach in the agency space.

For Simon Donnellon, movement director behind the Harris Reed and Nina Ricci shows and choreographer for Rina Sawayma and Romy, New School is “what it says on the tin, a new school of thought, a new approach”.

Donnellon says New School has created a new working model. Where traditional agencies typically lock talent into one path, the New School encourages artists to explore their practices. “What I love most about New School is their philosophy that we can be and do many things, straddle different industries, and be multi-traited without feeling like it dilutes what we let's do.

“The fact that I can go from a fashion campaign to a runway show to a world artist tour and everything in between is so exciting.” As for the impact on his career, Donnellon says working with New School has made him “fearless.”

Dave Bennett/Getty Images

“It’s about opening doors, not closing them. This is a new generation of agents who truly care about and support our careers, because a win for us is a win for them too. It’s family,” Donnellon notes.

Ross is excited about the future and what it might hold. “My ideal setup would be for us to be here [in London], New York and perhaps Shanghai. It would be the absolute dream. Adding: “From there you can really get a sense of the scale and meaning of what's going on in the world, tapping into the old and tapping into the new and cutting through more things and growing divisions. “

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our editors and industry experts, plus the opportunity to meet designers, thought leaders and stylists, become a member today. HERE.