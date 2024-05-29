Cal Poly FITS x SFC hosts its third annual fashion show

Surrounded by aerial balloons and a spiral runway, the Cal Polys Fashion, Innovating, Trendsetting and Styling (FITS) club and the Sustainable Fashion Club (SFC) hosted their third annual fashion show on May 18.

The sold-out event featured the work of 25 designers displayed on 69 models. Each collection was accompanied by a unique soundtrack to create a multi-sensory experience.

The theme for the 2024 fashion show was Symbiosis, chosen by directors Komo Assi and Rachel Leong, who are also co-chairs of FITS.

The theme of symbiosis could include mutualism, parasitism and commensalism, but is also subject to interpretations surrounding nature, technology and art, Assi said.

An overview of the collections

Each designer gave new meaning to symbiosis and what it means to them.

Design and architecture student Anita Shanbhogues' collection, Malleable Figures, featured large pieces made of copper wire and beads. One piece mimicked a corset with a cage-like design.

Custodian Isackson | Mustang News Custodian Isackson | Mustang News Custodian Isackson | Mustang News

My collection is about the relationship between accessories and the body and how they can constrain but also empower an individual, Shanbhogue said.

A few collections also had a story, with each piece having its own message. In the Listen collection by designers Marcella Ledesma and Phebe Cohen, there were four stories, all telling the story of the birth, destruction and rebirth of the Earth.

Custodian Isackson | Mustang News Custodian Isackson | Mustang News Custodian Isackson | Mustang News

The first piece in their collection depicted a sea creature exploring the Earth. The next two pieces tell the story of the destruction caused by war and then the death of wildlife in an oil spill. The final piece is hopeful, showing Earth regaining its power.

Like many other designers participating in the show, this was Cohen and Ledesmas' first opportunity to create a larger-scale fashion design project.

I would use a sewing machine primarily to recycle items,” Cohen said. “But we've never made something completely from scratch like these pants [points to one of their designs] are from scratch.

To bring the project to life, Cohen and Ledesma focused on using sustainable materials.

We used different types of fabric scraps that we found in trash cans and also found fabric in the Army store, Cohen said.

Similar to Listen, other collections also used sustainable and unconventional sources of materials.

Jaclyn Brodersen and Danny Pugas' Polyphony collection highlighted modular clothing that wasn't constrained to being a single piece, like a shirt. The clothes can be used all over the body and they used second hand clothes buying only new buttons, threads and seaweed.

Our collection is meant to show the versatility of clothing. When used in a different way, clothing can have a new life, Puga said. Even the back of a shirt has a different color and texture from the outside.

Photos by Bailee Isackson | Mustang News

The latest model from the Polyphony collection underwent a transformation during the show in which Brodersen and Puga rearranged clothes the model was already wearing to create a new look, illustrating how the same pieces can be reworked and worn again.

By combining leathers and laces, softer colors and heavier colors, sharp and hard acrylic products are combined with softer materials and latex. [creates]harmony through juxtaposition, and that ties into the name of our collection, she said.

Brodersen also explained how opposing textiles were juxtaposed against each other to embody polyphony.

Polyphony, which is made up of multiple melodies, usually two melodies, that come together to form a more cohesive, melodic piece, Brodersen said.

The fashion show allows students from diverse backgrounds to come together and celebrate creative self-expression. Designers come from a variety of disciplines, including physics, soil science, architecture, journalism, liberal studies and mechanical engineering.

Show planning

To put on the event, more than 100 people were mobilized, including the scenography team made up of 20 students from the College of Architecture and Environmental Design (CAED).

The set included wooden pillars supporting white balloons lining the ceiling.

Isackson Custodian | Mustang News Credit: Bailee Isackson / MMG Courtesy of Adam Harris Courtesy of Adam Harris

“We wanted to create this creature that lives above the audience and has this mutualistic relationship with the models below,” said Rachel Leong, co-head of set design and co-president of FITS.

The original part of the concept was that it was about breathing, she said. The inflatables would inflate and deflate to create a breathing effect so that the body moves and comes alive.

With his team of CAED students, Leong was able to conceptualize and construct this immense set, part of the multi-sensory experience of this year's fashion show.

We ended up not doing it because we liked the way it looked when it was fully inflated, with no wrinkles. [and] it was just a personal preference. But you can still hear the creature breathing with the inflated air, Leong said.

There was also a marketing team, a planning team, and a hair and makeup team to style the models.

I think in total we had 140 people involved in making this show. We had 20 CAED students, 25 planners under our five directors, around 15 volunteers, 69 models and 25 designers, Assi said.

After three years of running the fashion show, this is their largest production to date.

It all started with very humble beginnings with FAST [Fashion and Storytelling]that's what FITS was called, and SFC and it was located in the PAC pavilion, Assi said.

The FITS and SFC teams are already thinking about themes for next year.

Every year we think about the theme based on what would represent the creators' desires on what they want to highlight, Assi said.

This year's fashion show was sold out.

It wouldn't have been possible without everyone and it wouldn't have been as beautiful without every participant filling every seat and making it feel so alive here.