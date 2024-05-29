Fashion
Cal Poly FITS x SFC hosts its third annual fashion show
Surrounded by aerial balloons and a spiral runway, the Cal Polys Fashion, Innovating, Trendsetting and Styling (FITS) club and the Sustainable Fashion Club (SFC) hosted their third annual fashion show on May 18.
The sold-out event featured the work of 25 designers displayed on 69 models. Each collection was accompanied by a unique soundtrack to create a multi-sensory experience.
The theme for the 2024 fashion show was Symbiosis, chosen by directors Komo Assi and Rachel Leong, who are also co-chairs of FITS.
The theme of symbiosis could include mutualism, parasitism and commensalism, but is also subject to interpretations surrounding nature, technology and art, Assi said.
An overview of the collections
Each designer gave new meaning to symbiosis and what it means to them.
Design and architecture student Anita Shanbhogues' collection, Malleable Figures, featured large pieces made of copper wire and beads. One piece mimicked a corset with a cage-like design.
My collection is about the relationship between accessories and the body and how they can constrain but also empower an individual, Shanbhogue said.
A few collections also had a story, with each piece having its own message. In the Listen collection by designers Marcella Ledesma and Phebe Cohen, there were four stories, all telling the story of the birth, destruction and rebirth of the Earth.
The first piece in their collection depicted a sea creature exploring the Earth. The next two pieces tell the story of the destruction caused by war and then the death of wildlife in an oil spill. The final piece is hopeful, showing Earth regaining its power.
Like many other designers participating in the show, this was Cohen and Ledesmas' first opportunity to create a larger-scale fashion design project.
I would use a sewing machine primarily to recycle items,” Cohen said. “But we've never made something completely from scratch like these pants [points to one of their designs] are from scratch.
To bring the project to life, Cohen and Ledesma focused on using sustainable materials.
We used different types of fabric scraps that we found in trash cans and also found fabric in the Army store, Cohen said.
Similar to Listen, other collections also used sustainable and unconventional sources of materials.
Jaclyn Brodersen and Danny Pugas' Polyphony collection highlighted modular clothing that wasn't constrained to being a single piece, like a shirt. The clothes can be used all over the body and they used second hand clothes buying only new buttons, threads and seaweed.
Our collection is meant to show the versatility of clothing. When used in a different way, clothing can have a new life, Puga said. Even the back of a shirt has a different color and texture from the outside.
Photos by Bailee Isackson | Mustang News
The latest model from the Polyphony collection underwent a transformation during the show in which Brodersen and Puga rearranged clothes the model was already wearing to create a new look, illustrating how the same pieces can be reworked and worn again.
By combining leathers and laces, softer colors and heavier colors, sharp and hard acrylic products are combined with softer materials and latex. [creates]harmony through juxtaposition, and that ties into the name of our collection, she said.
Brodersen also explained how opposing textiles were juxtaposed against each other to embody polyphony.
Polyphony, which is made up of multiple melodies, usually two melodies, that come together to form a more cohesive, melodic piece, Brodersen said.
The fashion show allows students from diverse backgrounds to come together and celebrate creative self-expression. Designers come from a variety of disciplines, including physics, soil science, architecture, journalism, liberal studies and mechanical engineering.
Show planning
To put on the event, more than 100 people were mobilized, including the scenography team made up of 20 students from the College of Architecture and Environmental Design (CAED).
The set included wooden pillars supporting white balloons lining the ceiling.
“We wanted to create this creature that lives above the audience and has this mutualistic relationship with the models below,” said Rachel Leong, co-head of set design and co-president of FITS.
The original part of the concept was that it was about breathing, she said. The inflatables would inflate and deflate to create a breathing effect so that the body moves and comes alive.
With his team of CAED students, Leong was able to conceptualize and construct this immense set, part of the multi-sensory experience of this year's fashion show.
We ended up not doing it because we liked the way it looked when it was fully inflated, with no wrinkles. [and] it was just a personal preference. But you can still hear the creature breathing with the inflated air, Leong said.
There was also a marketing team, a planning team, and a hair and makeup team to style the models.
I think in total we had 140 people involved in making this show. We had 20 CAED students, 25 planners under our five directors, around 15 volunteers, 69 models and 25 designers, Assi said.
After three years of running the fashion show, this is their largest production to date.
It all started with very humble beginnings with FAST [Fashion and Storytelling]that's what FITS was called, and SFC and it was located in the PAC pavilion, Assi said.
The FITS and SFC teams are already thinking about themes for next year.
Every year we think about the theme based on what would represent the creators' desires on what they want to highlight, Assi said.
This year's fashion show was sold out.
It wouldn't have been possible without everyone and it wouldn't have been as beautiful without every participant filling every seat and making it feel so alive here.
|
Sources
2/ https://mustangnews.net/cal-poly-fits-x-sfc-hosts-third-annual-fashion-show/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cal Poly FITS x SFC hosts its third annual fashion show
- Places API Client Libraries | Google for Developers
- Erdogan: Israel is a threat to all humanity
- Sycamores are in the NCAA Tournament and are ranked in all five national polls
- Dakota Fanning's knitting craze: Hollywood's elite can't get enough of it! | Entertainment
- Imran Khan reveals why he and Avantika Malik divorced, says they didn't have a healthy dynamic, his internal struggle affected the marriage | Bollywood News
- The fashion agency changes the rules
- Media Center|Jokowi invites archivists to properly maintain and manage archives
- The first Jecheon Uirimji Cup National Open Table Tennis Tournament in Korea
- Doodle of a swarm of cicadas in 2024
- Heart-healthy behaviors may slow biological aging, study shows
- With the dissolution of the strategic support force, Xi Jinping's information support force to combat cyberwar – Republic World