How the Giving Gown Foundation is changing lives, one dress at a time

Since its founding in 2008, the Giving Gown Foundation has grown from a small community initiative to a powerful empowering force, serving more than 1,000 girls each year.

Founded by a group of Houston-area mothers who saw the need for accessible prom dresses, GGF began by serving 85 girls in its first year. Today, the organization hosts an annual event and maintains a year-round mission that goes far beyond providing dresses. GGF offers empowerment workshops, awards more than $10,000 in scholarships each year, and provides feminine hygiene products to schools and nonprofits in the Houston area.

GGF was founded by moms in the community who saw a need and found a solution. They knew there were girls who didn't have access to prom dresses and that their daughters and others had dresses in their closets they were no longer going to wear, said GGF President Bobbi Jo Miller.

Our mission of empowerment extends beyond the dress, she added.

More than 600 volunteers annually, as well as partnerships from organizations such as local chapters of the National Charity League, Junior League of The Woodlands, 100 Women Who Care CyFair, Champion Forest Womens Club, Cypress Woodlands Junior Forum , Darkness Into Goodness and the Young Mens Service League provide essential labor and financial support to make the GGF Shop possible.

The Houston community has truly embraced our mission. As an all-volunteer organization, community support through dress donations, sponsorship dollars and volunteer hours is vital, Miller said. We couldn't do this without our long-term partnerships with Bammel Church of Christ, which provides storage and event space for our store, and Tide Dry Cleaners, which serves as a dress drop-off location throughout the year. 'year. Tide Dry Cleaners cleans, stores and delivers gowns to us.

Miller explained that GGF relies on the generosity of individual and corporate sponsorships to fund its mission. Thanks to companies like Twin Eagle, HEB, Gary Greene Realty, The Santiago Team, Kendra Scott, PaperCity and many others, GGF is able to fund its Boutique Week and scholarship program.

Our in-store experience is so much more than the dress! We are transforming the Bammel Teen Center into a fashion boutique, so our girls get the full shopping experience when choosing their prom dress. We strive to offer thousands of dresses in all sizes, styles and colors. Our goal is not for every girl to just receive a dress, but for every girl to have a wide selection to choose from and find the dress of her dreams, Milled explained.

Most of their participants come from school groups, where a liaison, such as a teacher, administrator or counselor, identifies girls in need of a gown and registers their school as a group.

For our school groups, it is a full day experience of empowerment and love. Our goal is for every girl to realize her full potential and walk away knowing that she is beautiful, deserving and enough every day of the year, not just on prom night, Miller said. Our volunteers shower the girls with love, encouragement and words of wisdom throughout the day.

More than 675 volunteers helped make Boutique Week 2024 possible! (Donation Dress Foundation)

Each girl is paired with a volunteer fairy godmother, who is their version of a personal shopper. Their fairy godmother helps them select which dresses to try on and choose their final dress.

Volunteer seamstresses are available to make minor alterations if necessary. Princesses can also select accessories to complete their prom look. Each girl participates in two empowerment workshops. The first, led by YC Collaborations, focuses on general self-esteem, goal setting and resources to help them succeed, Miller said. The second, led by the Junior League of The Woodlands, focuses on financial empowerment, sharing tools to help them set and achieve their financial goals.

The final stage of the process involves feeding both the soul and the belly, where the girls go to the cafe to receive bags of lunch and snacks served by volunteers who shower them with kindness.

Volunteers play a crucial role within the GGF, with their experiences and motivations driving them to get involved.

We have a variety of volunteer roles that people can do. There really is a job for everyone, from the fairy godmother, seamstress, inventory, cafe, assembly and dismantling team… we have a place for you! Miller shared. Although the duties of each role are different, the overall experience of connecting with the girls and seeing them light up when they say yes to the dress is very rewarding. Many of our volunteers sign up for a shift and come back to the Boutique every day because they enjoy it so much. Our volunteers leave with as much as the girls we serve.

GGF aims to expand its empowerment mission throughout the year by distributing more periodic packs and increasing the number of scholarships awarded each year.

Our goal is not just to help girls get to college, but to ensure they succeed and thrive while there. We try to stay in touch with them by sending them notes of encouragement and checking in on them throughout the school year, Miller said. Thanks to generous sponsors, we were able to provide scholarships to past recipients to ensure they could stay in college and complete their degrees.

Miller shared a story highlighting the impact GGF has on the lives of the girls they serve.

We came full circle in our 2024 store when a former princess returned to volunteer as a fairy godmother, Miller said. We also had a fellow and her mother volunteer as part of our installation team.

People can join the GGF volunteer database by registering at https://givinggown.membershiptoolkit.com/ or by contacting [email protected].

It's the best way to stay up to date on all things GGF and sign up for volunteer positions for our prom shop or other opportunities throughout the year, Miller said. Individuals and groups can sign up to volunteer. Volunteering with friends and colleagues is always more fun and we have several organizations and businesses registering together and working as a team during Boutique Week.

Dates to remember

Boutique Week 2025

February 11-15, 2025

Registrations for school groups and individuals will open in fall 2024.

Volunteer registration will open at the end of 2024.

Scholarship application 2025

Registration for boutique week 2025:

Brief job descriptions:

Fairy Godmother: Personal buyer

Inventory: Return gowns to lockers, help stock lockers

Coffee: Serve bagged lunches and snacks

Seamstress: Edit Dresses

Assembly/disassembly: Transform the Teen Center at Bammel Christ Church into a fashion boutique, offering thousands of dresses, changing rooms, lighting and accessory displays. Male volunteers are allowed to set up and take down.

