16 Graphic Maxi Dresses Under $34 That Look High-End Designer

Graphic tees have been around for a while, but only recently have high-end designers claimed many of these styles and put them on everything from t-shirts to sweatpants and dresses – from Stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Revolve are now dotted around. with bright and colorful graphic patterns perfect for summer. We want in!

But designer clothes are just that. . . designate. If you want to walk around like a wealthy, fashion-forward fashionista without spending hundreds (or even thousands) on an outfit, it's your lucky day — we've found 16 graphic maxi dresses that look high-end, but which probably cost less than your bar tab. Seriously, these dresses have We convinced that the prices are false. Scroll down to see our top picks starting at $15!

1. Day at the beach: This spaghetti strap dress has a sweetheart attach which adds style while making the outfit ultra-breathable — $17!

2. In the style of Zimmermann: All our favorite celebrities as Sydney Sweeney and Chrissy Teigen are rocking the brand, so it makes sense that we're getting the look — originally $23, now $15!

3. Good mood: If you're not in a good mood, that vibrant dress will turn that frown upside down in an instant – originally $33, now $25!

4. Public favorite: Almost 15,000 reviewers are obsessed with the fit, style and feel of this vacation dress. Pockets are just a bonus – originally $35, now $33!

5. Sunday brunch: If you don't have breakfast, brunch, or lunch with your BFF on the agenda, it's time to plan one so you can wear this outfit — $17!

6. Abstract art: There are more than 40 unique models to choose with this dress ranging from size S to 3XL. . . we won't judge if you grab two – originally $35, now $33!

7. Go with the flow: It's loose, it's comfortable, it's bright and it's the perfect style to go with your favorite pair of solid-colored sandals — $16!

8. On the way to vacation: As long as you're heading somewhere tropical, this dress with thin straps is the ideal outfit. It's even better with a tan — $23!

9. Star of the Show: With such a shiny dress, you are bound to be the center of attention in any room you enter. We love the floral style — $26!

10. Bodycon Fit: Get ready for a flattering fit! This bodycon dress has a unique character geometric pattern it will remind you of a modern art museum – originally $36, now $23!

11. Nicely Pleated: Straps are not necessary when you have a great tube design and a secure bodice. You will fall in love with this floor length dress — $18!

12. Day at the chalet: This patchwork look this dress brings energy to the English countryside! Wear it in the English countryside or the concrete jungle — $18!

13. So vintage: A retro print and distressed style make it the dress version of Golden Goose sneakers. You'll definitely turn a few heads — $17!

14. Ultra-versatile: If you need a dress that can be worn from the beach to a nice dinner, we just found your new date — $34!

15. A total pioneer: Have you ever seen such fun style? This embroidered dress is soft, light and ideal for summer weekends — $26!

16. Smocked Bodice: You'll love the way this quilt-like dress flatters your figure. without tightening or constrain your abdomen – $23!