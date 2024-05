Sabrina Carpenter wore an archival Y2K dress with a deep V-neck

A bit like Adele, Reese Witherspoon, and the rest of the population using the Internet, I can't stop listening to Sabrina Carpenters Espresso on repeat. And while the song is an absolute earworm, I found something even more captivating than her lyrics: her outfits. From her Andie Anderson-inspired birthday dress to her recent Alice in Wonderland-esque at the Met Gala, her latest looks prove she has style and a unique POV, two necessary ingredients for a fashion icon in the making. Concrete example: his last appearance on stage. As she took the stage at BBC Radio 1's annual Big Weekend on Sunday, Carpenter wore an archive Roberto Cavalli mini as bright as her musical (and sartorial) future. Sabrinas Diving Citrus Number Carpenter looked like a little burst of lemony joy in a tangerine dress as he performed in the UK. The frilly mini was taken straight from the Cavallis Spring/Summer 2005 collection from the Y2K archives, to be exact. The backless silhouette featured ruching along the neckline and around the waist as a makeshift belt detail. Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images Although Carpenter is known for her NSFW Nonsense releases, she apparently got a memo from the BBC to keep it at least PG. according to Sunday adlib. However, that didn't stop her from making lyrical innuendos (ofc) and keeping them sartorially sassy with her deep, plunging neckline. In fact, despite making some risky fashion choices over the years, this is her lowest plunge yet. Apparently, as her hits climb the charts, her necklines plummet. I don't make rules. Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images Appearing zesty in orange, its bright color palette mimicked the sunny aesthetic of his clip Espresso. (It was also a cheeky little nod to his 2013 appearance on Orange is the new black intentionally or not.) Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images She completed her look with her signature performance platform boots, bedazzled and custom-made by Naked Wolfe, the key element of her Bratz Doll aesthetic on stage. How much does her dress cost?! While the majority of archival pieces worn by celebrities are borrowed and therefore unpurchasable, this particular Roberto Cavalli dress is available on resale site 1stDibs if you have a cool $2,995 to spend. Singer Feather recently called on the late designer, particularly for her performances. During her Coachella debut, for example, she wore two full Cavalli looks, one loaded with feathers (to match her song) and the other featuring the brand's iconic panther emblem. Her espresso makeup Carpenter personified her lyrics “It's me espresso” with her makeup. Keeping everything else blush with a slight touch of pink, she swiped on a coffee-colored lipstick for the perfect espresso pout. Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images Kill. Get even more from Bustle Sign up for the newsletter From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to look like someone who's on TikTok, even if you're not. Subscribe to our newsletter >

