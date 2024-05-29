Dakota Fanning Impresses in Her Opera-Inspired Erdem Dress for 'The Watchers'

Dakota Fanning brought the drama to the special red carpet screening of her upcoming film “The Watchers” in London on Tuesday. The actress styled a structured dress in shades of blue and black from a collection inspired by one of the world's most famous opera singers.

For the London event, Fanning wore a selection from Erdem's fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The sleeveless dress featured an abstract design, with ruched fabric at the waist and a full skirt. Shades of blue, black and white cascade across the fabric of the dress, which features a fitted bodice and cinched waist.

Dakota Fanning Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Fanning accessorized with jewelry from Jessica McCormack and a pair of pointed heels from Saint Laurent. The actress' hair, pulled back with a few strands to frame her face, was styled by Carlos Ferraz, with sleek makeup by Mary Greenwell. Fanning's look for the event was curated by stylist and costume designer Samantha McMillen.

The dress Fanning wore featured a dramatic silhouette and pattern, inspired by opera singer Maria Callas. British fashion designer Erdem Moralıoğlu initially paid tribute to the late Greek American opera singer, who died in September 1977 at the age of 53, with his pre-fall 2024 collection.

A selection from Erdem's fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

Her fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection, which debuted at London Fashion Week last February, emphasized the juxtaposition between “person and character,” WWD noted in a review. Erdem's designs gave “a glamorous touch to the most practical clothing.”

Among the collection's selections, a marabou cape was added to a cotton anorak and pieces of velvet, and bright embellishments were juxtaposed to dye pajamas water-white or blood red.

Ishana Shyamalan and Dakota Fanning Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Fanning's next film, “The Watchers,” is directed by Ishana Shyamalan. The film is set in a dense forest in the west of Ireland and follows a group of strangers watched over by mysterious creatures lurking in the forest. “The Watchers” hits theaters June 7.