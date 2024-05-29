Fashion
These new summer fashion must-haves are trending on Amazon
This week, Amazon shoppers are gearing up for summer with must-have wardrobe pieces.
Amazons Fashion table of the hottest new items, which ranks the best-selling new clothing, shoes and accessories, is full of versatile summer styles and comfortable shoes. Many shoppers are stocking up on casual tops, cotton shorts and platform sandals ahead of the new season. Whether you're looking for a unique outfit like a romper or a slip-on swimsuit for beach days, check out the best new trendy summer fashion from Amazon, with prices starting at $12.
New summer fashion
- Automet Loose Short Sleeve Top$14.99
- Automet Short Sleeve Top$14.99
- Lillusory Textured Blouse$14.99
- Ofeefan Short Sleeve Romper$31.49 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Zesica ruffled dress$37.79 (originally $42.99)
- Dokotoo Casual cotton shorts$24.99
- Ofeefan Short Sleeve Top$14.99 (originally $22.99)
- Generic wide pants$11.86 with coupon (orig. $12.49)
- Orado suede platform sandals$20.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Wiholl crochet cover-up dress$12.74 (originally $25.99)
Automet Short Sleeve Top
This top features cap sleeves, making it a refined take on a classic wardrobe piece. Amazon shoppers aren't the only fans of this style: Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift have recently worn short-sleeve tops. This one is made from a lightweight material and its slim fit is ideal for hot, sweaty days. Buy it for as low as $15 in 14 colors including Green And cream.
Shoppers are already leaving rave reviews on the shirt, calling it super soft and versatile. A user shared that it's the perfect t-shirt for summer, for dressing up or down, adding that it's neither too clingy nor too baggy.
Dokotoo Casual cotton shorts
If you're looking for lightweight bottoms to wear regularly, consider getting these shorts which cost $25. With a stretchy elastic waistband, loose fit and breathable cotton fabric, these shorts are a comfortable choice for summer. They also feature a decorative drawstring and contrast hem, making them easy to dress up with a blouse, jewelry, and heeled sandals. Whether you're relaxing at home or running errands, you can also wear them casually with a tank top and platform sneakers.
Orado Suede Platform Sandals, $21 with coupon
As for summer shoes, Amazon customers are buying supportive sandals like this pair of slides. Cork platform sandals have a cushioned footbed and an outsole that provides traction. They also feature suede straps with adjustable metal buckles for the perfect fit. Right now, the sandals have a deal and stackable coupon in the product description, so you can snag them for as low as $21.
I have received so many compliments on these sandals, and I always tell people how comfortable they are to wear, a buyer shared.
Keep scrolling to shop the the most popular new fashion finds on Amazon, then head over to the site to see what else shoppers are buying for summer.
Automet Loose Short Sleeve Top
Lillusory Textured Blouse
Ofeefan Short Sleeve Romper, $32 with coupon
Zesica Ruffle Dress, $38 (Save 12%)
Ofeefan Short Sleeve Top, $15 (Save 35%)
Generic Wide Leg Pants, $12 with coupon
Wiholl Crochet Swim Cover-Up Dress, $13 (Save 51%)
