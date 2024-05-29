Kareena Kapoor epitomizes old Hollywood glamor in a shimmering off-the-shoulder dress at a Bvlgari event. See photos | Bollywood





Actress Kareena Kapoor graced an event organized by high-end luxury brand Bvlgari. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she oozed Hollywood glamor in a shimmering, off-the-shoulder gown. Kareena, who was delighted to participate, shared stunning photos from the event on her Instagram. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan extend support to Palestine after Israeli attack on Rafah) Kareena Kapoor looked stunning at a recent event for Bvlgari. Kareena at the Bvlgari event Kareena attended the launch of Bvlgari Allergra, their new fragrance range. Sharing photos taken at the event, she wrote on Instagram: “Delighted to be part of @bvlgari as a friend of the brand for the iconic launch of the premium #BvlgariAllegra and #LeGemme models. Thank you @bvlgari for an incredibly enjoyable sensory afternoon. Let’s toast the launch of their high-end collection! Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! One photo shows Kareena standing against a wall of flowers with the Bvlgari sign in the background. A few others show her showing off Vivienne Westwood's couture and glowing makeup done by Savleen Kaur Manchanda. One of the photos shows her posing with the brand's team, in addition to cutting a ribbon to launch the collection. Kareena looked so stunning that fans flooded her comments section with heart emojis. Queen, one fan wrote, while another simply wrote: Beautiful. One fan thought she resembled her character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, writing: She always gives Poo vibes. Another wrote: Disney needs to make you play a princess ASAP so you can be your natural self. Kareena goes to the Ambani gala Many Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier on Wednesday, flying to Italy for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash. Kareena was also spotted heading to Italy to join the cruise which will pass through Italy and France. The festivities will take place between May 29 and June 1. Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani and Karisma Kapoor were also spotted on their way to the event.

