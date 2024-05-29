Rob Kenny's guide to men's fashion for summer 2024

Rob Kenny, PR professional and lifestyle influencer, joined Laura Fox on RT 2FM to discuss the must-have menswear trends for summer 2024.

As temperatures rise and foreign holidays are booked, it's time to update your wardrobe with pieces that will make you look stylish and sophisticated in the sun.

From essential wardrobe do's and don'ts to the season's hottest trends, here's your definitive guide to looking your best this summer.

Irish men abroad

When you're traveling, it's easy to maintain a stylish and polished look once you've mastered the basics. Men in this nation are getting better at style choices, but I think we all know how instantly recognizable an Irishman abroad can be.

As European men, we still very often fall short of many of our stylish neighbors when it comes to summer style. Avoid these common fashion pitfalls for Irish men abroad:

Graphic Tees

While graphic tees can be fun, they often look juvenile and lack the polish of a well-curated wardrobe. Instead, opt for plain or subtle patterned t-shirts that exude maturity and style. Look for the shape and cut that suits you best and invest in good quality where possible.

Barry Keoghan at Cannes 2024. Getty Images.

High quality

Speaking of which, be sure to elevate your style by choosing brands that emphasize quality and design, reflecting a more sophisticated aesthetic. This doesn't necessarily mean you have to buy expensive designer brands. Retailers like Massimo Dutti offer sophisticated, understated luxury at reasonable prices.

Jerseys

It is best to reserve jerseys, whether GAA, football or otherwise, at the stadium. Wearing sports jerseys casually can seem lazy and out of place, especially when traveling abroad where fashion standards may be higher. Let's save our swimsuits for a day in Croke Park.

Mid-length shorts and cargo shorts

Shorts that extend below the knee or have many pockets can make your figure look bulky and old-fashioned. Instead, choose well-fitted shorts that flatter your shape and provide a sleeker, more streamlined look. Do the shorts have more than two pockets on the front? Avoid.

Thank you Paul Mescal, the only man who seems to understand that this is the right length for men's shorts pic.twitter.com/uCeR5e3VWP Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) April 3, 2023

GAA shorts

An exception to the rule! I may prohibit the use of your GAA jersey (outside the stadium or gym), but shorts are absolutely allowed. Thanks to the Paul Mescal effect, GAA shorts are now being replicated by high fashion brands like Gucci.

The Maynooth actor managed to make these white shorts look sexy and cool because he knows how to style them. For example, you can pair them with a stylish short-sleeved black button-down shirt with a lapel collar, like this one from H&M for 29.99and a pair of Birkenstocks.

T-shirts for summer 2024

Superior know-how

This summer, the focus is on simplicity and superior craftsmanship with our trendy tees.

ZALANDO

Danish minimalism

Embrace the clean lines and understated elegance characteristic of Danish minimalism. This style favors high-quality fabrics and simple cuts, ensuring you look effortlessly stylish.

Oversized fits

Oversized tees are all about fit and structure. Mock-neck and loose-fit styles can create a modern, relaxed silhouette that's both comfortable and chic. Wide-sleeved t-shirts like this one can look great tucked into a pair of tailored shorts.

Daryl McCormack attends the Gucci Cosmos party. Getty Images

Best brands

If you want to treat yourself, the coolest t-shirt brands to invest in this summer are Jacquemus, Ami Paris and Loewe.

These brands are known for their exceptional quality, innovative designs, and very cool men at the helm. Opt for logos that aren't too obvious but present, so when other fashion lovers spot you on the Strip, you'll master that “if you know, you know” effect.

Sandro Paris Collection

Sandro Paris offers a collection of remarkable t-shirts and shirts that combine superb viscose materials with straight-cut designs, often featuring zippers and collars. These high-quality pieces can be found at Kildare Village, where you can get them for up to 50% off, making this more luxurious French brand a stylish and affordable choice.

Sandro

The good solution

Choosing the right fit for your shorts and pants can significantly improve your overall summer look.

Custom shorts

Aim for fitted shorts that fall a few inches above the knee. A pair in black, navy and gray is all you'll need. The 'traveler's pleat' in the center of the shorts adds a touch of sophistication, making them suitable for dressier summer occasions. COS usually has super summery short options.

Loose pants

Stylish and wide pants are now in fashion for men. These roomier pants are not only more comfortable in the hot summer sun, but also bring a cool, casual vibe to any outfit. Inspired by the 70s and 90s, they are suitable for both casual and formal occasions. It's high time to ditch those tight slim or skinny pants and embrace the fresh, stylish look of wide-leg pants. However, if you don't feel brave enough to do it yet, a direct cut option will work.

Because

High waist pants

Wide leg pants or “smart balloons” are the coolest choice this summer. Make it look even more elegant by braving a high-waisted pair! A high-waisted option will look great with a t-shirt or tucked-in shirt, creating a balanced and refined appearance.

Socks

Socks are a small but important part of your outfit, no matter the season. For example, black tapered pants, with a black shoe and a black sock can be super chic. Likewise, a white sneaker with white socks can look great with shorts in the summer.

Gen Z trends

Despite Gen Z's assertion that ankle socks or “pop socks” are obsolete and “canceled,” these socks can still be appropriate depending on the context. When paired correctly, they can enhance your look rather than detract from it. It's just a matter of knowing when it's time to wear a sock or when it's time to hide it.

Sock colors

Stick to classic, simple, safe colors like white and black. These monochrome sock options can subtly complement almost any outfit, adding a subtle touch of trendy elegance.

Marni

Summer shoes

The right shoes can elevate your entire outfit. That is to say, it's best to leave flip flops on for running from your locker to the gym shower. For a more sophisticated summer look, ditch the flip-flops and opt for a Birkenstock.

Birkenstocks remain both an elegant and practical choice for summer (they're super comfortable!). Their casual and super cool vibe pairs well with a variety of outfits. Although the Birkenstock brand holds the title for this type of summer shoe, many brands now offer their own version. For example, I recently bought a great pair from the Italian brand Marni.

Attention : Don't neglect your feet. Proper foot care is essential in the summer, when our feet are exposed to the public much more than usual.

White runners

A pair of versatile white sneakers is a must-have. They can be dressed up with a suit or dressed down with shorts, making them a valuable addition to your summer wardrobe. Trendy brands like Autry and Axel Arigato have great options that give off that cool Parisian or Berlin vibe.

Summer suit

A well-chosen summer suit is necessary for dressier summer occasions.

Andrew Scott attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Ripley. Getty Images.

Double-breasted suits

Why not try a double-breasted jacket paired with wide-leg pants in a classic color like black or navy (you'll get the most out of these colors). This combination offers effortless sophistication.

T-shirts

Pair your suit with an oversized white t-shirt with wide sleeves tucked in. Or if you're sure you have the arms for it, opt for a high-quality tank top. This creates a sleek, casual look that balances formality and casual simplicity.

Fabrics

Choose lightweight fabrics like linen or cotton for your summer suit, to stay a little cool in the sun. Brands like COS offer a variety of tailored options that combine comfort and style. When choosing cotton options, make sure they are 100% cotton, as this will ensure a lighter weight option.

Paul Mescal arrives at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show. Getty Images.

Adaptation

Make sure your suit fits you perfectly by having it custom-made. A well-fitted suit can significantly improve your appearance, making you look sharp and polished. This is one of my biggest tips for all your suits: get them tweaked so they fit you perfectly. I personally use Zipyard Alterations as they are quick, easy and affordable and they are located throughout Ireland.

Shoe

Complete your summer suit look with Birkenstocks for a casual, elegant vibe or white sneakers for a sporty-chic ensemble. By following these guidelines, you'll be well prepared to navigate summer 2024 with confidence and style. Embrace these trends and don't be afraid to infuse your personal touch, making sure you stand out for all the right reasons.

You can follow Rob Kenny on Instagram @robkenny