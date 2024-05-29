Miami Dade College fashion students will showcase their original designs at the annual Alumni Show on June 6





Miami, May 29, 2024 As part of an exciting collaboration with Miami Fashion Week, Miami Dade Colleges (MDC) deemed Miami Fashion Institute (IMF) will organize its annual congress Graduate show at 7 p.m. on Thursday June 6 at Paradise Square, a premier venue in the Miami Design District known for its contemporary art and fashion showcases. Working media are welcome. Titled REFLECTION, this year's show will highlight the work of 15 distinguished graduates who recently completed their Associate of Science degree in fashion design at MDC. These emerging designers were meticulously selected by a jury of industry professionals, ensuring that the collections presented represent the pinnacle of the students' talent and creativity. The designs will be worn by professional models, including celebrity guest models. Carlos Adyan. This year, designers have created unique collections that not only showcase their technical skills but also reflect their identity and future design aspirations, said Oscar Lopez, president of the IMF. The REFLECTION theme embodies the journey of self-discovery and expression that each student undertakes during their time at MFI. In addition to receiving diplomas, MFI will present awards from leading fashion names in the following categories: TheRetail Concept Award from Saks Fifth Avenue, The Collaboration Award from House of Arts, The Editorial Award from Brickell Magazine and The Made in Miami. Awarded by Miami Fashion Week. MDC's Miami Fashion Institute offers the region a two-year-only program at a public institution, offering associate degrees in fashion design and merchandising. The industry-focused program prepares students to work as creative professionals in the fashion industry, with an emphasis on design, technology, retail and merchandising. Students also have the opportunity to attend top four-year programs, both nationally and internationally. From design to production, MFI provides students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the fashion industry, supported by a curriculum combining creativity and practical experience. To learn more about MFI, visit www.mdc.edu/fashion. WHAT: Miami Fashion Institute Alumni Show 2024 WHEN: Thursday June 6, at 7 p.m. OR: Paradise Plaza, Miami Design District, 151 NE 41st Street, 3rd Floor Miami, FL 33137 For more information about the MFI,contact Oscar Lopez,IMF President, at 305-237-7011, [email protected].

