Queen Maxima has fun in Natan dress in Amsterdam

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands embraced her playful style sensibilities for her appearance Wednesday at the fifth anniversary of Codam Coding College in Amsterdam. The royal opted for a coordinated monochrome look, which included a whimsical fascinator.

For the visit to Codam Coding College, Queen Maxima wore a long-sleeved dusty pink dress from Belgian fashion brand Natan. The dress featured a flowy skirt, with a knee-length hem. Queen Maxima's dress also included flowing sleeves with ruffle detailing that began at the base of the neckline and flowed down the bodice of the dress. Chiffon fabric adds a soft, feminine and whimsical effect.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

The most playful element of Queen Maxima's look, however, was the fascinator she chose to wear to accessorize the look. The Maison Fabienne Delvigne hat featured a flower at the center, with structured details in a complementary hue.

When it comes to her accessories, Queen Maxima chose to keep her pieces simple. She wore a few delicate bracelets; teardrop earrings and carried a coordinating clutch with her neutral-toned pointy-toe pumps.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Queen Maxima's wardrobe is often full of whimsical pieces, featuring floral patterns and vibrant hues. Ahead of her recent royal outing at Codam Coding College's fifth anniversary celebration, the royal proved she can merge the best of two distinct elements in her royal wardrobe.

On Tuesday, the royal tailored a Max Mara suit in a light shade of green for a visit to the Leading Locals Network of Mind Us in Wieringerwerf. Queen Maxima's royal costume moment illustrated how even a more tailored look worn by the royal can still incorporate her playful approach to fashion.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Queen Maxima's style has always been comprised of vibrant hues, playful patterns and whimsical inspiration. Although the silhouettes she fashions are classic, the royal rarely sacrifices her own stylistic sensibilities to appease the assumption about how royal women should dress. Instead, she opts for a refreshing combination of tradition and individuality.

Below, see more of Queen Maxima's style.