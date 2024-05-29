Myproteins men's training clothing will help you perform at your best





Myprotein offers a range of lightweight, stretchy performance tops that keep you cool and comfortable. For example, there is the Velocity collection, which offers a mesh fabric designed for running, and a Tempo collection, for those really grueling high-intensity workouts. If you're looking for an upgrade to your training gear, we've selected some of our favorite high-performance clothing that will help you earn a new PB while looking your best. open image in gallery ( Maprotein ) Sweat-wicking and quick-drying, the Myproteins Velocity Performance T-shirt will keep you cool during any cardio workout. Made from a breathable fabric, the t-shirt also features an antimicrobial finish, which should stop your clothes from smelling after a few wears. It comes in sizes XS, S, and M, fits like regular clothing, and can be purchased in black or khaki. Buy now open image in gallery ( Maprotein ) If you're like us, you're always looking for super durable and stretchy workout shorts that feature zippered pockets. The Myproteins two-in-one shorts feature a jersey inner layer with four-way stretch fabric and side split hems for maximum movement. Better yet, there are mesh pockets that, yes, have zippers so your phone doesn't fall out while you're moving. Buy now open image in gallery ( Maprotein ) The Myproteins Performance T-Shirt is a great option for bodybuilding. Designed to maximize comfort, the brand claims it provides support during any exercise and features stretchy, soft-touch fabric and raglan sleeves for comfort to increase your range of motion. There is a larger selection of sizes and colors for the performance t-shirt, ranging from XXS to XXL. Buy now MP Men's Training Base Layer Compression Shorts: 9.99, Myprotein.com open image in gallery ( Maprotein ) If no one has introduced you to compression shorts before, leave the honor to us. If you're experiencing muscle soreness after a huge squat session, then compression shorts might help. They are very tight, put pressure on your muscles and increase blood flow to your legs. This helps reduce the impact of DOMS. Myproteins compression shorts provide support throughout every set and feature sweat-wicking technology that stays dry. Buy now open image in gallery ( Maprotein ) These slim fit joggers are ideal for everyday exercise and feature covered seams for maximum comfort and side welt pockets to keep your belongings secure. Known to be comfortable, they are available in a classic cut and in sizes ranging from XXS to XXXL. Buy now open image in gallery ( Maprotein ) You need to stay mobile when you go to the gym, and the Myproteins tempo t-shirt will get you moving quickly. With four-way stretch material, mesh panels for ventilation and sweat-wicking technology, you'll stay cool, dry and comfortable during your workout. Plus, it contains an antimicrobial coating, so it should stay fresh longer. Buy now Do you feel stiff after training? Read aboutMyPro x Pulseroll vibrating massage ball

