KC Falleur named Summit League Golfer of the Year





SIOUX FALLS, SD Kansas City sophomore Mesa Falleur headlined a trio of 2024 Summit League men's golf individual award winners, becoming the first Roo in more than a decade to be named Golfer of the Year, while head coach JW VanDenBorn earned his second consecutive Coach of the Year honor. . Oral Roberts' Presten Richardson was named the Newcomer of the Year to round out the three individual honorees announced Wednesday by league officials. These honors are voted on by the nine head coaches of the League. Falleur finished his sophomore collegiate season in style, earning medalist honors at the Summit League Championship with a career-best 54-hole total of 205 (-11). The Muskogee, Oklahoma native would also place in the top 10 at the NCAA Austin Regional, shooting a team-high 210 (-3) to place eighth. He finished with a 68 (-3), which was his ninth round in the 60s during his campaign. Falleur finished with the best stroke average among all Summit League golfers at 71.2 and had 16 rounds of par or better. VanDenBorn led the Roos to their second straight Summit League championship as his Kansas City team pulled away on the final day at Covered Bridge Golf Course to win by seven strokes. The Roos closed with a 271 (-17) en route to breaking the 54-hole championship scoring record with an 833 (-31). KC broke the old mark of 849 set by IUPUI and Southern Utah in the 2012 championship. Richardson ranked fourth among Summit League golfers with a 71.8 stroke average in his first season as a Golden Eagle. The Western Carolina transfer competed in all 11 tournaments, helping ORU to a team title and four other top-three finishes. The Miller, Mo., native had three individual top-10 finishes this spring, including a second-place finish at the Summit League championship. He shot a season record 208 (-8) to finish three shots behind Falleur. He also finished tied for seventh at the Twins Oaks Intercollegiate, helping ORU win the team title and tied for fourth at the Stitch Intercollegiate. #MGFSummit

