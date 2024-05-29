Passion for fashion: inside the new Runway Rebels student club at UNLV

Models. Make up. Sewing. Design. Track. All of these fashion elements are used by society as a form of expression allowing people to express themselves through a plethora of patterns, colors, textures, accessories and even hairstyles.

Now, a UNLV club is creating a real avenue for students looking to channel their fervor for fashion into community and networking opportunities, internships or careers.

Runway Rebels, the brainchild of freshman Cameron Thomas, debuted in fall 2023. The aspiring model is majoring in African American and African Diaspora studies, and he's fascinated by the world fashion since she was a child watching Americas Next Top Model and noting the Met Gala red carpet. watch with friends.

When he arrived at UNLV, he was dismayed to learn that he couldn't channel his passion into a dedicated honors or student club on campus. He told his mentor, professor and fashion historian Deirdre Clemente, who asked, “Why don't you design one?”

That's exactly what Thomas did.

Runway Rebels attracts students from diverse disciplines ranging from journalism to history and everything in between with an eye for style. Members interested in design, modeling, makeup, entertainment writing and more collaborate on fashion shows, museum showcases and other events.

There are a lot of fashionable students here at UNLV. I started the club to give every student a chance to be a part of the fashion industry and get the exposure they dream of, said Thomas, who started the club a few weeks after arriving at the UNLV. This helps give students the opportunity to make connections and networks such as modeling, production management and much more, so they can make a career out of it.

Thomas recruited Clemente to serve as the group's academic advisor.

I would say Runway Rebels was born out of necessity, said Clemente, who first met Thomas when he enrolled in her fashion history class. There was no cohesive place for students interested in modeling, clothing design, photography, video, the list goes on, to come together and learn. In a city as creative as Las Vegas, the club gives students the opportunity to engage with professionals in their field of interest, making fashion a more viable profession.

Practical experiences and new perspectives

The club enjoyed immediate success. After only two semesters of activity, there are more than 40 registered members. They meet every other Wednesday and have already collaborated or sponsored about six events, including the Omega Expos fashion show And one NFL Wives Association event. The Runway Rebels have also partnered with community organizations, including the Las Vegas Fashion Council (LVFC).

Victoria Akpan, a club member who graduated in May with a degree in political science, described the lively environment she contributed to during a casting call where she herself was spotted on location.

“I modeled as a kid and I will honestly say that Runway Rebels has taken me further today by really opening doors for me,” Akpan said. I was able to connect with various people in different scenarios and learned how to adapt to situations, communicate and take on responsibilities that will help me in my career.

Darnel Santos, who identifies as non-binary, said the club has become a safe haven for self-exploration.

Being a part of Runway Rebels means being able to strengthen and align with my intersecting identities such as my creative, psychological, and queer identities, explained Santos, a freshman art major. I tried ruffled blouses and skirts that I was hesitant to wear, but with the club I was able to push myself to go out in public in those clothes.

Community Partnership

And it's not just about helping students. Runway Rebels also strives to become a cornerstone of community impact.

THE LVFC a non-profit organization established approximately ten years ago to advance the local fashion industry to global prominence by cultivating connections, supporting emerging artists, fostering public appreciation for the fashion arts fashion and diversifying the local economy, partnered with Runway Rebels for three events. This includes the artLIVE fashion show, during which club members presented models dressed in styles they had personally selected.

This winter, LVFC awarded Runway Rebels founder Thomas the Volunteer of the Year Award for his dedication, enthusiasm and leadership within the fashion community.

Looking to the future, Thomas strives to bring together people from diverse backgrounds around the common thread of fashion.

“I don’t want this club to be just a club for people who are interested in fashion,” Thomas said. I want people to bring their own style and personality, which is why I really strive for creativity and inclusion in this club, because it's this diversity that makes fashion fierce.

Do you want to get involved? Learn more about Runway Rebels on UNLV Engagement Center Website or on Instagram at @runwayrebelz.