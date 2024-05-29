Graduation Outfit Tips – The Forest Scout





With graduation fast approaching, a few ceremonies and celebrations are being held to close out the year. However, with all the focus on prom recently, many students have forgotten about graduation dresses. Whether you're the one graduating or the one in the audience, it's always stressful trying to figure out what you should wear. I've attended the last two graduations and noticed some of the popular trends in the outfits everyone is wearing. All graduates usually wear white robes, but this is not necessarily required. All students are free to wear whatever they want, but it is most common to wear a white dress. White dresses are also usually short or mini instead of a maxi or midi dress. But other than the dresses being white or short, they may have sequins, ruffles, different styles of collar and straps, or something else. After browsing some popular online shopping sites, I found some great options for graduation dresses. Dresses are available at Revolve, Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, Love Shack Fancy and For Love and Lemons. I recommend using the filters on each site so you can search more specifically for what you want. All the dresses I chose were flowy and not too restrictive. I looked for dresses that were simply elegant white dresses that were pretty enough for graduation, but also weren't too fancy that you couldn't wear them again for another event . I wouldn't recommend a very sparkly dress or a dress covered in feathers because you want the center of attention to be your cap and dress, that's why I thought these simple, elegant and cute dresses are the most appropriate. For all guests, it is important to avoid wearing white dresses. These aren't wedding rules, but graduation is about celebrating seniors. If you are an audience member, I recommend wearing a cute summer dress or floral dress. It's spring and it's time to break out the summer dresses and enjoy the warm weather. These dresses are all short but you can also wear long dresses. You don't even have to wear dresses, you can wear jeans or a skirt with a cute top. It's always important to remember that you don't want to distract the graduates' attention with your outfit, because graduation is of course about the graduates.

