Bride and groom spark fury over aggressive dress code rule in wedding invitation
Have you ever seen a dress code as strict as this?
A bride and groom have sparked fury over their aggressive dress code in their wedding invitation.
The invite was reshared in the Facebook group Thats It, Im wedding shaming, alongside the caption, The RSVP outfit really puts it over the top and over the cliff edge.
The bride and groom also created a website for the wedding with a question and answer section so their guests could be kept informed of everything.
Among the rules was a strict dress code requiring that their guests could only wear black-colored cocktail attire.
We would love to see our friends and family dressed up with us. We are requesting black cocktail attire for our wedding. PLEASE WEAR BLACK COLOR CLOTHING ONLY! said the couple.
Please avoid clothing, particularly white, which is reserved for the bride and groom. In addition to wearing black, please avoid jeans, shorts or sportswear.
Men must wear closed-toe shoes for the ceremony and reception.
If that wasn't specific enough, the bride and groom also included a checkbox for guests to confirm whether or not they will attend the wedding in black.
The first box guests could check was: I'm wearing black! No white undershirts for men, no white or colored details for women, strictly black clothing.
The second box said: I'm not sure about my outfit. I don't want to stand out and would like to ask more questions about what I plan to wear.
The post sparked many comments, many of whom were incredulous at such a strict dress code.
No, that's way too specific. No accent colors at all? And they are SO LOVING! I love black clothes, but I wear your aggressively gothic demands elsewhere, one said.
I come in better shape than the bride on this, a second added.
I'd pass unless there was free alcohol, said a third.
However, some suggested that the bride and groom's dress code wasn't as bad as everyone thought.
Honestly, this is the simplest dress code ever compared to most we've seen and I'm surprised that so many people apparently only have one black dress. Now, if it's in a place where it's going to be summer and they're outside, then yeah, that's not good. Otherwise people could get DRAMATIC about it and it would be so much fun, one said.
Meanwhile, many joked that the dress code reminded them of a funeral.
I'm going to a wedding with the exact same dress code this summer. I'm wearing my funeral dress, so thank you for reminding me of my deceased grandmother at your wedding, I guess, one said.
Another suggested: Cool, so it's either my funeral robe or my tour guide robe. My very old semi-formal dress is actually quite pretty but gasp, it has a bit of gold on it. Would I go around people and go in funeral attire? to start a conversation too.
