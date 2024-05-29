Dazed wants to bring Another Man magazine to China





Dazed Media collaborates with Huasheng Media for the Chinese version of Another man Review Dazed Media partners with Huasheng Media to present a Chinese edition of the fashion and culture magazine Another man. The magazine, which recently resumed publication after a four-year hiatus, is set to hit newsstands from Saturday, with a first issue featuring four different covers. A teaser cover featuring Balenciagas creative director Demna will be revealed Tuesday ahead of the brand's spring 2025 show in Shanghai. Huasheng Media, backed by China's leading media conglomerate CMC Inc., is known for publishing the Chinese editions of a number of major titles such as T-Magazine, The New York Times travel magazine, Parents, Wallpaper And Nylon. Unlike the global version of Another Man which comes out twice a year, the local Chinese edition will feature 12 issues per year, with local content as well as stories from the UK edition. Huasheng Media owner and CEO Feng Chuxuan will serve as editorial director of Another Man China Group, while Tian Zhiwei and fashion designer Xander Zhou will serve as editorial director and fashion director, respectively. Speaking about the new venture, Feng said: “Chinese Edition will be a cool media brand for men, covering topics ranging from men's fashion, photography and the arts, to multicultural omnimedia expression. I think Another Man China will become one of the most important content and creation platforms. Excited about the collaboration, Jefferson Hack, Co-Founder of Dazed Media, said: “We are delighted to work closely with the Another Man China team and Huasheng Media to bring the highest expression of men's fashion to luxury in China. They are one of the most trusted publishers on the market and have big ambitions: to make Another Man the highest profile launch this year and the most important menswear title in the region. THE Another man The Chinese adventure will be accompanied by a number of parties and photography exhibitions in cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Shenzhen over the coming months. Another Man magazine originally published 30 issues between 2005 and 2020 before merging with Another magazine in June 2020 due to the difficult media landscape amid the pandemic. The title was then relaunched in April under the direction of Ellie Grace Cumming and creative director Lina Kutsovskaya, with a logo that resembles a Snellen painting. This new venture marks the third time Dazed Media has partnered in China. After joining forces with Modern Media in China to operate Nowness in 2017 and launching the Chinese version of Dazed with Yoho!, a local media, e-commerce and events platform, in 2019.

