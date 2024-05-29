Emily Carey in Netflix YA fashion comedy

One of the trickiest aspects of HBO Dragon House This is how viewers spent about half of the drama's first season with “younger” versions of our two heroines – Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower – before a time jump revealed the Longest-running screen stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke.

This put a lot of pressure on Milly Alcock and Emily Carey to deliver these first episodes, which they did extremely well. Alcock had the most exposure, quickly becoming a red carpet favorite and preparing for the opportunity to play Supergirl. Carey's first middle finger Dragon House follow-up, Netflix's adaptation of Holly Smale's coming-of-age story A geeky girl series, isn't as high-profile as joining DC's House Zor-El, but it's a solid showcase for its 21-year-old star.

A geeky girl The essential

Sweet and fun, but also a little bland and familiar.

Broadcasting date : Thursday May 30

Cast: Emily Carey, Sarah Parish, Emmanuel Imani, Liam Woodrum, Zac Looker, Tim Downie, Jemima Rooper, Rochelle Harrington, Daisy Jelley, Sandra Yi Sencindiver

Creators: Jessica Ruston and Holly Smale





A geeky girl is a sympathetically wholesome, generally low-stakes YA fairy tale – references to Cinderella abound – that might even be too young for the My life with the Walter Boys public, much less something like Euphoria. And even less an audience who watched Dragon House.

Even if I manage to A geeky girl By far outside of one of its main demos and I probably would have been drawn to something with a hair edgier, I enjoyed the fast, pop pace of the series – hell, it even has a character appointed “Poppy” — the sensitivity, warmth and confidence of Carey’s central performance.

Following in the footsteps of similar protagonists, of hypocritical ugly duckling, in the princess diaries/She is all that Along similar lines, Carey's Harriet Manners is a self-described “geek,” which her frequent voiceovers define in various semi-complimentary ways. She is socially awkward and has nerdy obsessions that make her a reliable source of conversational anecdotes. She's also constantly falling, at least in the pilot, because that's what clumsy girls do.

Although Harriet is bullied by the cool kids at her school, she has a devoted best friend in Rochelle Harrington's Nat, an encouraging neighbor friend in Zac Looker's fun and weird Toby, and loving parents in Tim Downie's Richard and Annabel by Jemima Rooper.

Harriet's fashion class wins a strange competition to attend a London Fashion Week event – one of the many things you don't want to think about too much – and, thanks to one of her many embarrassing exploits, Harriet captures the attention of superstar modeling agent Wilbur. Evans (Emmanuel Imani).

You see, while Harriet is a geeky redhead who has no interest in modeling, limited interest in fashion, and no idea how to competently walk casually much less on a catwalk, she “gives vibes of extraterrestrial superstar”. Suddenly, Wilbur offers Harriet a dream opportunity. Unfortunately, it's Nat's dream, which will cause the kind of very, very temporary, low-stakes conflict that A geeky girl specialize in.

Does this also cause low-stakes conflict? Harriet has attracted the curiosity of male modeling superstar (or so the show tells us) Nick (Liam Woodrum), much to the dismay of Nick's social media girlfriend Poppy (Daisy Jelley), another aspiring model. Nick is once described as being a teenager, probably because there is something a little creepy about him moving around a sheltered 16-year-old girl. This claim about his age isn't convincing, but it's certainly not a problem. A geeky girl wants to explore.

Harriet must overcome the skepticism of Wilbur's boss, Jude (Sarah Parish), who supposedly reminds Miranda Priestly of The devil wears Prada, only she's not particularly bad. This is because no one in A geeky girl is particularly mean, aside from Harriet's elementary school nemesis, Lexi (Mia Jenkins), and even she's meek by 2024 standards of teenage bullying.

All of this adds up to a version of the modeling world without alcohol, drugs, or anything more sexual than a casual handshake. As I'm trying to make clear, this is a gentler show than you'd expect from Netflix, The CW, or Freeform, all of which have previously made shows about young women thrust unexpectedly into the fashion world.

What really sets the series apart is Harriet, who is clearly neurodivergent. It fights against social signals and all kinds of external stimuli. She calms down with several behaviors that are immediately recognizable as “stimming”, if you recognize such things.

“I'm not going to let you or anyone else define her by a label,” says Richard, her protective and caring father, when he and Wilbur share a moment of worry about Harriet being thrust into this environment. As a result, the series, created for television by Smale and Jessica Ruston, is very careful about labeling Harriet, much less actually using what the series Word called, well, the word a.

Is there a part of me that thinks A geeky girl Would it be braver to address Harriet in the context of autism? Maybe? But I also understand Richard's point of view. The series is about situating Harriet, a nexus of discomfort, in a world in which our perception is that everyone should be comfortable with their appearance and presentation. Explicitly diagnosing her would serve a purpose, but the show's larger goal is to make her feel universally uncomfortable for most teenagers, no matter how easy it is to break her specific code.

The Bridgerton Chronicles actually does something comparable – albeit with a lot more surrounding excitement – ​​with Francesca's storyline this season. In the same evasively progressive vein, Wilbur – well played by Imani as the most sanitized and kindest cantankerous agent imaginable – has a handsome husband and talks as if his television diet were exclusively RuPaul's Drag Racealthough no one on this show has anything as spicy as sexuality.

Carey plays Harriet in a holistically satisfying way that puts her struggles and coping strategies on equal footing, particularly when it comes to her close interactions with friends and family (Looker, Harrington, Downie and Rooper are also solid), which gives the whole story a sweetness that builds to several effective emotional climaxes in the final episodes.

Carey is very good at receding into the background when that is Harriet's preference, and when the actor must play the more familiar genre tropes – the moments in which she appears as a swan – Carey makes the believable scenes without ever making Harriet too comfortable. .

I wish series director Declan O'Dwyer wasn't so enamored with these tropes. A geeky girl must have at least half a dozen “Harriet walks into a room in slow motion so we know she's beautiful!” moments, in at least three of them wearing the same flirty red dress. There are similarly repetitive aspects to the show's visual grammar, like the way the London and Ottawa scenes keep returning to the same generic starting shots.

Visual limitations aside, O'Dwyer keeps the series at a healthy pace – it helps that the events of the 10-episode first season seem to take place in a week – and the soapy mix of comedy, tone-deaf drama and romance remains decent. balance.

To his favorite, A geeky girl sometimes made me think of Netflix's exceptional and canceled too soon adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Clubwhich serves as a warning that if there is an audience for this kind of well-meaning, if entirely familiar, entertainment, they better tune in quickly because Netflix has an itchy trigger.