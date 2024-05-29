Iran launches aggressive crackdown on women who defy strict Islamic dress codeExBulletin

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Last month, Iran launched an aggressive new crackdown on women who defy the country's strict Islamic dress code. Amnesty International called it a war against women. The human rights group says the tactics include arbitrary arrests and detentions, beatings and other forms of harassment. And a young woman detained agreed to share her experience. NPR's Peter Kenyon has his story.

PETER KENYON, BYLINE: Nationwide protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, while in the custody of morality police may have subsided, but Individual acts of women defying the rules of compulsory headscarves continue and the authorities have launched a new crackdown.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken).

KENYON: This video, posted online by the Iran International media site, shows a young woman without a headscarf pinned to the ground by a police officer. A crowd gathers but does not try to help him. I contacted Fariba (ph), 25, in Tehran, and she agreed to speak on the record on the condition that her last name not be used. She said she feared that her loved ones would face reprisals from security forces. Fariba says she was one of the women caught in the latest hijab crackdown by Iran's morality police. In fact, she was arrested twice in a matter of weeks. She says her first experience with the new dress code happened about a month ago while she was waiting to meet a friend on one of Tehran's main boulevards.

FARIBA: (Through interpreter) Their new operation had just started and was still new. A van stopped next to me and I first tried to talk to them, but it was no use. They said this type of clothing was not appropriate for someone living in an Islamic country.

KENYON: She says they made her wear a scarf. She had one in her bag and tried to put it on, but they stopped her anyway. And they took a picture of her wearing the headscarf and holding a sign saying: This is what I should have worn. She later paid a fine and was released. But the second time, she says, things weren't so simple. When a police van pulled up next to her. She tried to run away, but fell and dropped her phone and ID card. When she realized they knew who she was, she decided to surrender. The van made several additional stops to pick up other women without headscarves. During the ride to the police station, she was surprised to hear a policewoman get angry with them, saying that they were making fun of the police. Suddenly, she said, she felt a sense of victory.

FARIBA: (Through interpreter) When she says that, it means firstly that she knows how many of us there are, and secondly, that she knows exactly what we think of them. But she feels helpless and literally can only throw her psychological complexes at us.

KENYON: But Fariba said she was in for another surprise. Instead of being taken to the morality police, they went to a regular police station, a place, she says, where they are used to dealing with real criminals – thieves, violent people, not young people women without headscarves. She says her interrogator not only failed to check her record, which would have revealed it was her second offense, but shocked Fariba by admitting that law enforcement in Iran has real problems.

FARIBA: (Through interpreter) The person who was interviewing me said this. He claimed that no one is doing their job, neither these morality police guards, nor their superiors, nor the main authority. Can you believe that? That was exactly his sentence.

KENYON: But despite moments like this, Fariba still faces a lawsuit. She says the process is quite opaque. She doesn't know when she will be summoned, but she believes women will continue to defy mandatory headscarf rules until one day, she hopes, it becomes a thing of Iran's past .

Peter Kenyon, NPR News, Istanbul.

