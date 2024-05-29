Fashion
Iran launches aggressive crackdown on women who defy strict Islamic dress codeExBulletin
Iran last month launched an aggressive new crackdown on women who defy the country's strict Islamic dress code.
LEILA FADEL, HOST:
Last month, Iran launched an aggressive new crackdown on women who defy the country's strict Islamic dress code. Amnesty International called it a war against women. The human rights group says the tactics include arbitrary arrests and detentions, beatings and other forms of harassment. And a young woman detained agreed to share her experience. NPR's Peter Kenyon has his story.
PETER KENYON, BYLINE: Nationwide protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, while in the custody of morality police may have subsided, but Individual acts of women defying the rules of compulsory headscarves continue and the authorities have launched a new crackdown.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken).
KENYON: This video, posted online by the Iran International media site, shows a young woman without a headscarf pinned to the ground by a police officer. A crowd gathers but does not try to help him. I contacted Fariba (ph), 25, in Tehran, and she agreed to speak on the record on the condition that her last name not be used. She said she feared that her loved ones would face reprisals from security forces. Fariba says she was one of the women caught in the latest hijab crackdown by Iran's morality police. In fact, she was arrested twice in a matter of weeks. She says her first experience with the new dress code happened about a month ago while she was waiting to meet a friend on one of Tehran's main boulevards.
FARIBA: (Through interpreter) Their new operation had just started and was still new. A van stopped next to me and I first tried to talk to them, but it was no use. They said this type of clothing was not appropriate for someone living in an Islamic country.
KENYON: She says they made her wear a scarf. She had one in her bag and tried to put it on, but they stopped her anyway. And they took a picture of her wearing the headscarf and holding a sign saying: This is what I should have worn. She later paid a fine and was released. But the second time, she says, things weren't so simple. When a police van pulled up next to her. She tried to run away, but fell and dropped her phone and ID card. When she realized they knew who she was, she decided to surrender. The van made several additional stops to pick up other women without headscarves. During the ride to the police station, she was surprised to hear a policewoman get angry with them, saying that they were making fun of the police. Suddenly, she said, she felt a sense of victory.
FARIBA: (Through interpreter) When she says that, it means firstly that she knows how many of us there are, and secondly, that she knows exactly what we think of them. But she feels helpless and literally can only throw her psychological complexes at us.
KENYON: But Fariba said she was in for another surprise. Instead of being taken to the morality police, they went to a regular police station, a place, she says, where they are used to dealing with real criminals – thieves, violent people, not young people women without headscarves. She says her interrogator not only failed to check her record, which would have revealed it was her second offense, but shocked Fariba by admitting that law enforcement in Iran has real problems.
FARIBA: (Through interpreter) The person who was interviewing me said this. He claimed that no one is doing their job, neither these morality police guards, nor their superiors, nor the main authority. Can you believe that? That was exactly his sentence.
KENYON: But despite moments like this, Fariba still faces a lawsuit. She says the process is quite opaque. She doesn't know when she will be summoned, but she believes women will continue to defy mandatory headscarf rules until one day, she hopes, it becomes a thing of Iran's past .
Peter Kenyon, NPR News, Istanbul.
Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created on urgent deadlines by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR's programming is the audio recording.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/05/29/nx-s1-4970411/iran-launches-aggressive-crackdown-on-women-who-defy-strict-islamic-dress-code
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jurors in Donald Trump's secret trial begin deliberations – NBC Los Angeles
- Erdogan to attend G7 summit in Italy in June: hosts
- Movies like Furiosa were never meant to save Hollywood
- Table tennis course. Free PPT and Google Slides Template SlidesCarnival
- Iran launches aggressive crackdown on women who defy strict Islamic dress codeExBulletin
- Google Chrome becomes a “Picture-in-Picture” app
- Heart-healthy behaviors could reverse rapid cellular aging
- PTI party disassociates former PM Imran Khan from controversial 1971 post
- PM Modi's 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda Rock: No entry to beach for visitors | Latest news India
- Rwanda's top British diplomat oversees use of Interpol to target regime opponents | Rwanda
- Donald Trump calls Robert De Niro pathetic and sad after actors' press conference in New York
- Golden Knights travel in…Anaheim