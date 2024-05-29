In Hacks Season 3, fashion and comedy go hand in hand





After a whirlwind nine episodes, Tips ends its third season tomorrow night. The fan-favorite Max show stars Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, a washed-up comedian with a mediocre residency at a Vegas casino, who gets another chance at a career thanks to Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a comedy young, arrogant and slightly canceled. writer. This season of the odd-couple comedy is arguably its best yet, centering on Deborah's uphill battle to host a late-night talk show, after losing the opportunity decades earlier. The show has always used fashion as a tool to showcase comedy. The wardrobe was one of the many ways Tips wordlessly communicates the stark contrast between Deborah (whose style codes include animal print and sequins) and Ava (whose dream shopping trip takes place in the men's section of a thrift store). It was also always ammo. I was just wondering why you were dressed like Rachel Maddow's mechanic, Deborah says to Ava in the second episode of the first season. This season, however, the fashion was much more inseparable from the plot. After our protagonists break up at the end of season two, it's a dress that helps them get back together (and Tom Cruise's famous coconut cake, but that's neither here nor there ). When Ava spots a yellow Bill Blass couture dress that Deborah is about to wear to accept an award the next night, she is the only person to tell her that it is literally the most hideous dress I have ever seen in all my life. In turn, Deborah tells Ava that she has no right to criticize, telling her that you look like you're about to eat lunch on a steel beam. But Deborah knows she needs to break free from her crowd of courtiers, with Ava telling her that the dress given to Big Bird is the boost she needed. Finding the right dress was a challenge for costume designer Kathleen Felix-Hager. There was no direction in the storyline other than it's an ugly dress. [and] no one has the courage to tell Deborah it's ugly except Ava, she says. So it's a fine line to walk because I needed the audience to believe that at some point Bill Blass would have convinced them to wear that dress. Costumes continued to inform the plot throughout the season as well as the sensibilities of the characters. In an episode where the two get lost while hiking, they run into trouble when Avas' phone breaks. When she asks Deborah for hers, the comedian reveals that she didn't bring a phone because it messes up my line.

