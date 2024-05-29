Connect with us

Fashion

Annual Bronx Borough President's Ball Gown Contest Is a Huge Success Bronx Times

Annual Bronx Borough President's Ball Gown Contest Is a Huge Success Bronx Times

 


Students left the annual prom competition in style after choosing the dress or tuxedo of their choice.

Students left the annual prom competition in style after choosing the dress or tuxedo of their choice.

Photo courtesy of Genius Exposure Media