15 Lightweight Denim Fashion Pieces That Won't Overheat You

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we're getting closer and closer to summer, it's time to talk about denim and how it can save your life in hot weather. If You are running errands or spending time with your girls, a good denim fashion piece can elevate your vibe. What elseduring summerit's optimal to opt for lightweight clothing — that's why we're here to help you find lightweight denim fashion pieces!

Related: 25 of the Best Jeans for Women with Wide Hips

Jeans are one of the most difficult items of clothing to purchase. It's always that the waist is fitted but the legs are too tight, or vice versa. And there are so many different styles – which one will suit us best? If you have wider hips, in particular, you may have difficulty finding jeans that […]

From structured pants to ruffled dresses, there's a lightweight denim piece that will add style to your summer wardrobe. Still, we've rounded up 15 lightweight denim fashion pieces that won't make you overheat – read on to see our picks!

1. Daily essential: This buttoned shirt is versatile and simple – only $37!

2. Sporty-Chic: We love them ripped jogger jeans because they are slightly sporty but still refined — was $44, now only $31!

3. 70s Inspiration: If you like vintage styles, this ripped patchwork denim skirt is for you (it’s also a little stretchy for flexibility) – only $29!

4. Easy and breezy: This tunic dress is cute and airy – was $64, now only $43!

5. Button it: For those who need an easy solution denim dressyou will love this one because it is neat — thanks to its buttons — was $42, now only $33!

6. Just lounging: These chambray pants with drawstring have wide legs for a fashionable touch – was $59, now only $44!

7. Refreshing Favorites: This faux wrap skirt has an interesting design and a circular hem that will become a compliment magnet – only $49!

8. Va Va Voom: If you need a look for an upcoming dressy-casual event, this corset top is what you need – only $89!

9. Cropped and Loaded: These wide jeans have the cutest high waist and cropped legs – only $88!

10. Pleats, please! This mini skirt has decadent pleats that will look great with a cropped top and piercing pumps – only $220!

11. Western Queen: This denim vest pairs well with loose, distressed jeans – only $187!

12. Year 2000 atmosphere: These low rise wide leg jeans remember We trendy and edgy styles from the beginning – due to their lace-up design – only $88!

13. Bred and Clean: You will love this overall dressbecause it's minimal and attractive – was $50, now only $39!

14. Ready for vacation: This maxi dress can handle a day at the beach or a night out with the girls – only $34!

THANKS! You have successfully registered.

15. Hot Mom: This flared jumpsuit has bold cutouts and bold ruffled sleeves – was $45, now only $40!