Fashion brand Elle launches condo in Miami – Commercial Observer

First it was luxury fashion companies. Now fashion magazines and media brands are jumping on the Miami condo brand bandwagon. She, the fashion and lifestyle media brand, lends his name to Vertical developments And Capital of urban networkss condo development in Edgewater, under licensing agreement with French media company Lagardre Newsa division of the publisher Lagardre Group. SEE ALSO: Peterson Companies is planning a large office-to-residential conversion in Fairfax, Virginia. Called Elle Residences Miamithe 25-story project will house 180 units at 3618 NE Fifth Avenuenear the entrance to the Julia Tuttle Causeway, which leads to Miami Beach. Behar Police and partners is the architect, and The Unique Workshop will design the interiors and furnish the units. Owners will be allowed to rent them to visitors on a short-term basis. Wealth development is now leading the sales charts, with prices starting at $525,000. Construction is expected to begin next year. Vertical developments and urban network capital purchased the half acre site for $13.5 million in September 2023. Development will mark Miami's first fashionably branded building media brandalthough luxury fashion brands have long attracted developers and buyers. Giorgio Armani, Missoni And Fendi all lent their names to the completed condos. A Dolce & Gabbana tour in Brickell, led by JDS developmentis currently under development. Elle, a global magazine founded in 1945, expanded into real estate in 2022, by opening a hotel in Paris. It has since added a hotel in Amsterdam and cafes in Taiwan and Thailand. In 2011, Lagardre sold the rights to Elle magazine outside France and other titles to Hearst for more than 886 million dollars, New York Post reported. Update: The story has been edited to clarify the involvement of Hearst and Lagardre Group in the Elle entity. Julia Echikson can be contacted at [email protected].

