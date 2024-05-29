This colorful dress was purchased over 400 times last month

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There's just something special about a colorful dress that makes We smile, especially in summer. Dreamy silhouettes paired with vibrant hues are an easy way to spread a little joy wherever you go. Unique patterns and unexpected accents are undisputed conversation starters that are sure to garner tons of compliments.

Related: Shop This Midsection Concealing Midi Dress On Sale For Just 52% Off

Bloating happens to the best of us. Drinking salty snacks and sipping sugary mocktails can contribute to bloating. While some of us feel swelling in our stomachs to alert us that Aunt Flo is on her way. Frankly, it's hard to predict exactly when to expect a little bloating. However, keep an object that hides your abdomen […]

Prettygarden is one of our favorite brands to shop for when we're looking for colorful fashion. From bohemian-chic wrap dresses to powdery pastel jumpsuits, the Amazon brand has plenty of stunning styles to try. Just in time for summer evenings, the brand has released a stunning asymmetrical dress. The flowy number is so colorful and cute that shoppers have purchased it 400 times in the past month.

Get the Prettygarden floral asymmetrical maxi dress for only $47 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, May 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you're looking for a dream dress that makes a statement, you need to check out the One Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress from Prettygarden. The dress has a tie and one shoulder that gives way to a ruffled, flowing bodice. The A-line style maxi has an elastic waist and features flowy tiers that will blow in the summer breeze. The waistband is very tight as it helps give a bit of shape, so it doesn't fall flat.

We absolutely love the green and white style because it has adorable pops of pink flowers. The colorful style doesn't stop there. The dress is available in 30 styles ranging from large color block flowers to small flowers that look like little dots in women's sizes S to XXL.

Get the Prettygarden floral asymmetrical maxi dress for only $47 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, May 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

This chic number takes away any style pressure. All you need to do is use accessories, shoes and outerwear to achieve the desired look. For a more casual vibe, pair it with fine hoop earrings and flat sandals. You can even pair it with a denim jacket to dress it up even more. Delicate jewelry and heels are all you need to elevate the dress. You can not be wrong !

There's no denying that this colorful dress is flying off the shelves. Amazon customers claimed it was the “best dress ever” in lengthy reviews. “This dress is incredible”, they say customer sharing. “[It’s] super comfortable and [has] excellent material. [It’s] light and ideal for summer! Buy the dress,” they insisted.

Get the Prettygarden floral asymmetrical maxi dress for only $47 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, May 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Another critical I noticed how flattering it is. “I loved the colors. They were so bright and vibrant,” the customer began. “The diagonal cut at the shoulders was perfect. You can tie a small knot or bow depending on your fit and comfort. The length of the dress was perfect.

Looking to add a pop of color to your dress collection this summer? Discover the one-shoulder floral maxi dress from Prettygarden. This is a shopper-approved style, purchased over 400 times in the last month, so be sure to act quickly!

See it: get it Prettygarden floral asymmetrical maxi dress for only $47 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, May 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

THANKS! You have successfully registered.

Related: Shop This Midsection Concealing Midi Dress On Sale For Just 52% Off

Bloating happens to the best of us. Drinking salty snacks and sipping sugary mocktails can contribute to bloating. While some of us feel swelling in our stomachs to alert us that Aunt Flo is on her way. Frankly, it's hard to predict exactly when to expect a little bloating. However, keep an object that hides your abdomen […]

Not quite what you're looking for? Discover other trendy pieces from Prettygarden here and don't forget to set Amazon Daily Deals for more great finds!