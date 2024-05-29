Here are the finalists for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund 2024





The Saks Fifth Avenue Chalet was buzzing with anticipation as the CFDA/2024Vogue The finalists for the Fashion Fund, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, were revealed today. This group of notable years of the CFDA/Vogue The Fashion Fund finalists reflect the creativity and diversity of American design, from women's and men's sportswear to evening wear and semi-precious, fashion and ethical jewelry, said Steven Kolb, CEO of the Fashion Fund. Council of Fashion Designers of Americain a press release. The 10 finalists are: Sebastien Ami by Sebastien and Marianne Amisial, Kate Barton, Grace Ling, Connor McKnight, L'Enchanteur by Dynasty and Soull Ogun, Presley Oldham, Phipps by Spencer Phipps, 5000 by Taylor Thompson, Jane Wade and Wiederhoeft by Jackson Wiederhoeft. The group is representative of how contemporary creatives express themselves across genres and product categories, with collections of menswear, womenswear, unisex or gender-neutral, as well as jewelry and accessories all represented . One of the finalists also has a bridal collection. The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was established in 2003 to help support the next generation of emerging American designers. Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schoulers were the first-ever winners of these awards, paving the way for designers like Joseph Altuzarra (2011 winner), Jennifer Fisher (2012 finalist), Telfar (2017 winner), Bodes Emily Adams Bode Aujla (2018 finalist). -up), Christopher John Rogers (2019 winner) and last year's winner Melitta Baumeister, to follow in their footsteps. What better way to celebrate CFDA/Vogue Fashion Funds celebrates its 20th anniversary with this year's group of finalists, who perfectly represent the creativity and ambition of American fashion today? added Anna Wintour, Cond Nast Chief Content Officer and Global Editorial Director, Vogue. Each year, the finalists excite and surprise us as we get to know them, and the class of 2024 will, I am sure, be no different. Kolb and Wintour, as well as a distinguished panel of industry professionals, including VogueMark Holgate and Nicole Phelps, Instagram's Eva Chen, SVP and Fashion Director at Saks Roopal Patel, VP and Fashion Director at Nordstrom Rickie de Sole, Model Paloma Elsesser, Creative Director at Brother Vellies and founder of Fifteen Percent Pledge, Aurora James, and president of the CFDA. and designer Thom Browne, formed the selection committee this year.

