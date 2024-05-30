21 AAPI Fashion Designers You Need to Know





The Asian American and Pacific Islander diaspora is large and diverse, so why should AAPI fashion be any different? Even though the model minority myth suggests that Asian Americans are a monolith, that couldn't be further from the truth, and AAPI fashion is the perfect visual proof. There is no single AAPI experience. Although celebrations like AAPI Heritage Month typically focus on East Asian Americans, the AAPI diaspore extends far and wide. From Indian and Taiwanese Americans to Samoan, Cambodian, Laotian, Hawaiian, Burmese, and Hmong Americans, AAPI collectives form a rich tapestry in the United States, sometimes more literally than others. To celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, Teen Vogue brought together 21 AAPI fashion designers from all corners of the diaspora, in no particular order, to put their talents and designs on your radar. Geel is here to make you rethink your fundamentals. Founded by Korean-American designer Irene Geel as a pandemic project, Geel clothing is designed to be soft, high-quality and worn year-round. Geel went to Parsons School of Design, where she studied fashion and accessories design. The brand is designed in Los Angeles, California with slow intentions. As part of the brand's sustainability philosophy, Geel produces in small batches to eliminate overproduction and collaborates with ethical manufacturers to minimize waste. Instagram Content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. Having grown up practicing hula, a sacred indigenous Hawaiian dance and musical storytelling practice, Rocket Ahuna translates SO, love of the earth, in all its creations. Young queer fashion designer Kanaka Maoli strives to bring Hawaii's enduring culture to the mainland by rethinking what contemporary Hawaiian fashion is with the deepest respect. Ahuna debuted her first show in March at Kaimana Beach, Waikiki, titled KAIMANA, power of the Sea. 3. Sheena Sood pineapple South Asian American designer Sheena Sood runs her brand abacaxi with color. As a child, Sheena Sood traveled to India to visit family, which allowed her to better understand her roots. Her colorful clothing celebrates her heritage with traditional textiles and artisan techniques such as loom weaving, mirror beading, schiffli embroidery and vegetable dyeing. Designer Allina Liu is voracious when it comes to inspiration. Horror films A24 (Solicitude is a personal favorite), Japanese Mizuhiki and 17th century Dutch portraits are just a few of his sources. Despite the apparent layer of bows, ruffles and organza, her creations are always more haunted than they appear. His latest collection, The last girl, testifies to this dichotomy. Before launching her brand in 2015, Liu designed for The Row, Thakoon, Rebecca Taylor and J.Crew. Since then, she's made her NYFW debut and her clothes have been worn by Cardi B, Justine Skye and Jihye Park. 5. Connie Ren and Hui Qing Wei from Sweet Lana Courtesy of Soft Lana

