



Fans looking to purchase souvenirs from the 79th U.S. Women's Open are spoiled for choice at the merchandise tent, but some items are more expensive than others.

LANCASTER, Dad. So you are at 79th U.S. Women's Openand you are looking for a souvenir that will remember your visit. You'll find plenty of options at the USGA's expansive merchandise tent near the main entrance to Lancaster Country Club, but some items are more expensive than others. Still, there are plenty of souvenirs to choose from, even for budget-conscious shoppers. FOX43 decided to see how far a $100 bill would get you inside the merchandise tent. 1. If you're looking for clothes, $100 might not get you very far. The quickest way to burn a Benjamin is to shop in the clothing section of the shopping tent, where $100 won't last you long. A men's short-sleeved golf shirt with US Women's Open branding will cost between $72 and $89, depending on the style. A lightweight long-sleeved sweater for men will cost $119, which would disqualify such an item from this experiment. Sweatshirts and sweaters are even more expensive, ranging from $52 to $75 or more, again depending on your style preferences. Prices for women's clothing are comparable; sleeveless golf shirts cost between $69 and $94, while golf skirts or skorts cost up to $120. Short sleeve women's polo shirts are $69 and up. You'll get more bang for your buck in the t-shirts and sweatshirts section, where men's and women's shirts cost between $32 and $38. Long-sleeve tees are in the same price range, while a sweatshirt will cost up to $52, depending on the style. If you're looking for a hat or visor, options range from $25 to $38 and range from caps to bucket hats.

2. Drink branded products A commemorative US Women's Open pint glass will cost $12, the same price you'll pay for a shot glass. Wine glasses and highball glasses are a bit more expensive, at $36 for a set of two. A Yeti-style coffee mug costs $34, while a regular ceramic mug costs between $10 and $11. You can also get a tumbler for between $19 and $54, depending on your fancy.

3. Small items are good budgets The merchandise tent offers plenty of ways to remember your visit to the Open, from pins ($4) and fridge magnets ($8-10) to drink coasters ($10) and teddy bears ( $26). One of the cleverest gifs is a replica Pennsylvania license plate branded “USWO,” which costs $54.

4. There are many brand name golf equipment to choose from Branded putter covers are available for all putter styles and cost $46 each. You can also get a branded bag to carry t-shirts and other small gear for $34. Club head covers are a little more expensive at $50 each. One of the most popular selections during our visit was the US Open pin flags, which cost between $18 and $54.

5. No matter what you get, it's worth it Even if you're looking for nothing more than a few minutes out of the sun in air-conditioned comfort, the shopping tent is worth a visit. But during our visit, we were blown away by the friendly, helpful staff and the wide range of souvenirs to choose from.



