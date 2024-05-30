



Izzy Zazueta (John R. Lewis '24, politics) will be the first in their family to graduate from college this spring. A third-year Dean's Honors and first-generation student, Zazueta will leave UC Santa Cruz with extensive research experience, involvement in nearly a dozen organizations, and acceptances to the University's doctorate in sociology from Illinois to Urbana-Champaign. program and the doctorate in sociology from the University of New Mexico. program. Growing up in Pasadena, Zazueta chose to attend UCSC to experience the serenity of the redwoods and ocean; what they call the “best of both worlds”. They credit UCSC with giving them the opportunity to grow outside of their comfort zone. Through internships with El Centro, UCSC's Chicanx/Latinx Resource Center, on-campus research opportunities, academic mentorships, and programs through Through the Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) initiative and the Equal Opportunity Program (EOP), Zazueta found her community and learned how to actively contribute. “We were taught what community means and community values,” Zazueta said. “Previously, I hadn't conceptualized the value of finding and contributing to community spaces, but [at UCSC] I learned how to foster that sense of community and build those relationships. At El Centro, Zazueta served as a sophomore academic intern and then as a program coordinator during her senior year at UCSC. As program coordinator, Zazueta organized Fashion as Resistance, a student-led event that allowed students to experiment with gender identity and expression, celebrate intersectional identities, and encourage its participants to breaking generational stereotypes surrounding gender. “I was excited to bring that type of energy to El Centro and introduce people to this intersectional celebration of being queer, being brown, and debunking a lot of stereotypes that we grew up with.” Zazueta also contributed to the creative vision for the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration at El Centro. They are grateful to Xiomara Lopez, Director of the El Centro Resource Center, for cultivating an inclusive and supportive environment, and for having the opportunity to expand outside of El Centro and collaborate with other campus resource centers like the African American Resource Center and the Cantu Queer Center. . Zazueta is a member of several UCSC organizations and programs, including the Cruz Control dance team; the Politics Department’s University Scholarship Program; EOP’s Pathways to Research program; is a campus tour guide, and more. On top of all that, Zazueta also worked as a research assistant for UCSC’s Ph.D. student Michelle Gomez Parra in the Department of Sociology. Zazueta says they are greatly inspired by Parra who helped them apply for graduate school and find opportunities to present their research at conferences. Zazueta's research focuses on Chicanx and Mexican women's fashion and aesthetics, particularly Mestizaje women's identification. Crossbreeding refers to people of mixed European (usually Spanish or Portuguese) and Native American ancestry. During the summer of 2023, Zazueta studied abroad in Mexico to conduct her research. They collected fashion magazines from used family bookstores dating back to 1948 and frequented highly populated areas to observe fashion trends. “I discovered that a lot of women wear indigenous tops and blouses with embroidery, but they wear them with jeans and Nikes,” Zazueta said. “So it’s very interesting to see this Eurocentric fashion blending into this Mexican indigeneity and this mixed-race identity manifesting itself in fashion.” Zazueta is a proud student at the Disability Resource Center, the child of a Mexican immigrant, and a 20-year-old college graduate with honors from College Nine. They are excited to move across the country and pursue a Ph.D. at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. “I've known California my whole life, so I'm excited to be somewhere where no one really knows me, to come out of my shell and continue to explore my research more,” Zazueta said. “I’m excited to be in a new place and explore new things.” After earning her doctorate, Zazueta hopes to become a professor and eventually pursue a master's degree in cosmetology with a specialization in hair and makeup.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.ucsc.edu/2024/05/izzy-zazueta.html

