Fashion
Best Mother of the Bride Dresses 2024
The best mother of the bride dresses help you look polished and feel confident. Whether you decide to go for a short or long length, or a bold or soft tone, there are plenty of options to choose from. Our advice: look for a dress with an impeccable fit, a comfortable silhouette for dancing and a versatile style that you can wear beyond weddings.
We've rounded up the best mother of the bride dresses to consider, including Mac Duggals Flutter Sleeve Evening Dress for black ties, Marinas chiffon trapeze dress for more casual events and Kiyonnas embroidered elegant evening dress to wear day or night. Here's everything we highly recommend to mark this special occasion in style.
Best Mother of the Bride Dresses to Buy
Polished Jewel Tones in Expanded Sizes
Why trust Forbes Verified
At Forbes Vetted, our product reviews cover women's and men's fashion, including clothing, accessories, shoes and jewelry, from the best places to buy engagement rings to the best summer dresses.
- The author of this article, Forbes Vetted contributor Molly Calhoun, is a lifestyle writer who has covered fashion extensively during her career in women's and lifestyle magazines.
- Forbes Vetted deputy editor Kari Molvar edited this story. She has been covering fashion and lifestyle topics for 20 years.
How We Choose the Best Mother of the Bride Dresses
We've researched all the best dresses for mothers of the bride, including long and short options as well as dresses for different levels of formality. Each of these dresses is suitable for the wedding, but is also suitable for other bridal events, such as engagement parties and, in some cases, bridal showers.
- We've done a comprehensive review of all the best bridal wear retailers on the market, as well as brands that create chic, well-fitted evening wear for women. We've comprehensively researched the bestsellers and the latest deals.
- We evaluated specifications including fit, length, color variety, size availability, comfort and price.
- We have included dresses suitable for different fashion preferences and formality levels. For example, we have included mother of the bride dresses in different sleeve lengths, hem lengths and fabrics.
- We also looked at independent reviews to determine which styles were most popular, with a focus on quality, fit and comfort.
