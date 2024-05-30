This is how I learn to accept my body

Shutterstock / GaudiLab

I remember wanting to look like the confident guys with flawless pecs, broad shoulders, six-pack abs, and lean, toned legs. I remember an instance during a middle school gym class where I was changing in the locker room, minding my own business. I was surrounded by guys who looked like they were born in the gym. I could not understand.

In 2019, I was going to the gym regularly, working out at Crunch Fitness, Soul Cycle, and others where I was trying to achieve that ideal look. I learned from top personal trainers and exercised with them to reach their fitness level. I hit the ground running with my toned stomach, thick muscular legs, and Megan Thee Stallion-like booty.

After COVID-19 hit, I abruptly found myself returning home to New Jersey, thinking it would only be for a few weeks, but it turned into a few years. I lost my job and stopped working out due to the indoor mandate to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. I didn't have access to the gym or enough space to follow workout videos on YouTube, so I decided to take a break from fitness. As a result, I overeat and fell into severe depression.

Like most people at that time, I wanted my mother to cook and I ate a lot of takeout. I didn't care what I ate since I always looked ripped. However, the weeks passed and I gained weight, which led me to constantly buy clothes larger than my usual size.

After getting the vaccine, I went to the gym like a regular person, but every time I worked out, I gained even more weight. I decided to change gyms to get inspiration from other fit people. Instead, I was comparing myself and being so determined to lose weight to become the person I once was.

Around this time, I made several trips to New York for work and to see friends. That said, I also decided to take a trip down memory lane to Crunch Fitness to visit my old personal trainers. Wow, you're fat, a personal trainer said. Damn, your legs are huge, said another, among many other backhanded compliments thrown my way.

After the visits to New York, I went back to Mens Wearhouse to try on tuxedos for two summer weddings, and once I showed my mother what I looked like, I saw her eyes narrow. When I returned from the weddings, my mother took me aside and told me that she had noticed that I had gained a lot of weight when I came back to the United States. The next day, I had trouble getting into the car to go to lunch. When I came home with takeout, my dad looked at the bag, laughed and said, you're going to keep getting fat from eating all this food.

It felt like I wasn't taken seriously as a person. Several friends changed me. Jobs didn't want to hire me. My girlfriends told me I was still the same person with weight gain, but I felt like someone I'd never known before.

After I decided to change my diet, I started seeing the results I was looking for at the gym. I noticed that my old roommates treated me differently after the weight loss and that men approached me like never before (although I admit I never went on a date or had a relationship).

However, I was always depressed because I was always a people pleaser. I didn't feel like I was doing it all for me. It took therapy to make me realize that I was still following society's expectations. I compared my body to my old self and compared myself to other men's body photos.

But I know I wasn't alone in this. According to National Library of Medicine, gay men face more body issues than heterosexual men. Regardless of size, we often feel like we're not good enough and many overly fetishize the physique through what we consume in our foods and beyond.

Plus, being part of the community comes with pressure to look good: whether it's being unique, dressing in fashionable clothes, having a glowing skin or to serve your body. But meeting those standards wasn’t sustainable for me.

Instead, accepting my curves and rocking them with pride has also been important. This journey of loving my body has also come with a good body care routine, including using favorites like Body by TPH Softer than No Otha Body Butter And Wind Down Body Washwhich boosts my confidence.

But beyond products, I've learned that the most powerful tool in my self-love journey has been learning to create my own beauty standards. To protect my peace and sanity, I began to view my body as a work of art. That said, training is now more about how I feel than how I look.