Chicago Stakes establishes itself as one of the leading fashion capitals with the launch of the new official Chicago Fashion Week in October 2024

Dozens of events scheduled throughout Chicago, showcasing the city's diverse range of innovative designers, strong retail community and fashion organizations.

Leading figures from Chicago's fashion industry gathered today at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago to announce the launch of the new official Chicago Fashion Week (CFW). The 12-day special event lineup will include fashion shows and presentations, awards programs, retail markets, gala celebrations, educational programs and more, in partnership with fashion organizations local communities, retailers and neighborhood business associations. Taking place October 9-20 across the city, the events will spotlight Chicago as an incubator for innovative and critically acclaimed designers, home to fashion schools that attract international talent, and hub for classy shopping worldwide.

City of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson attended the event to offer the city his support for Chicago Fashion Week. Other speakers included CFW co-founders Ian Gerard, John Leydon and Maggie Gillette, Choose Chicago interim CEO Rich Gamble, and fashion designer Sheila Rashid. The event was hosted by the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. Following the speaker program, attendees got a sneak peek at some of the looks they can expect to see in October with a special runway show featuring seven Chicago designers: GREYVI, I Am Studios, Koush, Maria Pinto, Fashion Production, Sheila Rashid and Sujata Gazder.

Chicago Fashion Week will feature more than 50 events, bringing together Chicago's top fashion players, drawing global attention to the city's breadth of talent, with programming showcasing the diversity of the fashion ecosystem. Chicago fashion, Gerard said. For too long, Chicago fashion talent has disappeared from the radar of many. This series of events will highlight the city’s unique talent and provide an outlet for the many fashion enthusiasts who reside here.

“Chicago has long been recognized as a hub for creativity and innovation across various industries, and our fashion scene is no exception,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “From emerging designers to established brands, our city has a wealth of talent that deserves a platform for recognition and celebration. Amplifying fashion events in Chicago through Chicago Fashion Week creates an opportunity to elevate our city's status as a fashion capital.

The CFW calendar will bring together a carefully curated selection of trade shows, presentations, retail events, exhibitions, markets and educational roundtables. Existing industry milestones, including the return of Fashion Group International Chicago's Rising Star Awards and the Chicago History Museums Costume Council 50th Anniversary Gala, will be incorporated into the program to highlight the breadth of offerings within the Chicago's fashion industry, from emerging designs to archived costumes. .

Our intention is to bring attention to all aspects of Chicago's fashion community and celebrate the innovative approaches that local designers are employing in every category, from streetwear to formal wear, Leydon added. In October, all of Chicago becomes a landing strip.

Unlike other national and international fashion weeks, nearly 95% of CFW events will be open to the public, many of which are free with prior registration. This accessibility is intentional, with the goal of providing Chicago designers with a platform for increased awareness, while simultaneously connecting industry notables and consumers to Chicago's vibrant fashion scene.

“We believe it is crucial to welcome Chicago's established fashion institutions, beloved designers, emerging talent and fashion enthusiasts to come together, network and engage in meaningful conversations that will help propel the vast pipeline of talent that our city is home to,” added Gillette. The Chicago fashion community is comprised of all fashion enthusiasts and is especially grateful to the city of Chicago for its support as we move to make our city a global fashion destination.

Highlights of the Chicago Fashion Week lineup announced by producers during the press conference include:

An opening night fashion show from The Curio (October 9) featuring local artists, from the iconic Maria Pinto to rising streetwear design star Sheila Rashid: curioexperience.com.

The Chicago Fashion Coalition fashion show (October 11) will feature local design talent presented in non-traditional ways as part of an artistic collaboration with music tied to the 40th anniversary of the city's house music: chicagofashioncoalition .org.

Local business association program that includes an outdoor fashion show at the Fulton Market (October 11) hosted by the West Central Association and Couture for a Cause hosted by the Oak Street District throughout the duration of the Chicago Fashion Week.

Representing the genius and creativity of Asian and Pacific Islander (AAPI) designers, the Asian Fashion Show Chicago (October 12) will feature diverse collections that embrace AAPI culture showcased on models from the AAPI: Chiasian community. fashion.

Surround Sound of Fashion (October 12), blending fashion and music experiences including top national artists, will showcase the creative talents of the Midwest: surroundsoundoffashion.com.

A special one-day vintage fashion market (October 13) produced by the team behind Randolph Street Market.

A fashion photography exhibition opening October 16 and continuing through the winter at the NoMI Gallery at the Park Hyatt.

Minted Media Productions, a woman-owned and proud Latina-Indigenous company, will present Chicago Fashion Showcase (October 17), a platform for emerging and leading fashion designers from around the world, with a spotlight on BIPOC designers, to present their collection on the catwalks and in a market: chicagofashionshowcase.com.

Runway Latinx (October 19) will feature local Latinx talent, as well as South American designers: runwaylatinx.com.

Additional programming is being finalized and will be announced ahead of the launch event in October, along with event times and locations. For a full calendar of events, visit chicagofashionweek.com.

Chicago Fashion Week is sponsored by official hair care sponsor Tricoci Salon & Spa. Retail partners with events on the calendar include iconic fashion destinations such as 900 North Michigan Shops, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue. All five Chicago-area fashion schools, including the School of Art Institute of Chicago, Dominican University and Columbia College Chicago, will present educational programs throughout the initiative. For more information on Chicago Fashion Week and to stay informed about the latest news, programming partners and this summer's official programming, visit www.chicagofashionweek.com or follow @thechicagofashionweek on Instagram and Facebook.

