Spotlight on two West Kootenay artists at National Indigenous Fashion Show
Each fashion piece created by Jaymie Campbell has its own story.
It could be a moment inspired by one's family, or perhaps a time spent in nature. The story could lie in the materials she uses, like how her moose hide was harvested or the beads she chooses.
The end products are stories that she tries to make sure will last much longer than the fast fashion stuff that people wear and throw away.
I always hope that every time I do something, it will be passed down to future generations.
Campbell, a New Denver-based artist, and Naomi Bourque of Nelson have been invited to exhibit their work at the Indigenous Fashion Arts festival in Toronto, which runs from May 30 to June 2 and highlights Indigenous artists from across Canada.
Although she comes from a family of artists of Anishnaabe heritage on her father's side, Campbell did not immediately choose fashion as a career.
She grew up in New Denver, but moved to Curve Lake First Nation, Ontario when she was 10 years old. At university, she earned a bachelor's degree in biology and outdoor recreation before working for seven years in local governance with a Cree community in Alberta.
During this period, she learned about tanning hides and began to focus on beadwork. Campbell quit her job, returned to New Denver and founded White Otter Design Co.
Campbell said her grandmother was a hunter and her father a painter, but making a living from art wasn't realistic for them the way it became for her.
They all appeared at a time when Native art was uncool. Often people just called it crafting, and it wasn't taken particularly seriously. So I think there's been a huge resurgence in the last few years and it's really cool to see.
Her specialty is intricate beaded designs that have already caught the attention of the New York Times. Each First Nation, she says, has its own distinct patterns and styles from which it draws inspiration. She also enjoys sourcing vintage beads, some of which are over a century old and have what she describes as a different vibrancy.
Beading is meditative for Campbell, but also requires concentration. This is particularly the case with his current work, which uses microbeads from the early 20th century.
They are like grains of sand. They are so small that I have to swap needles to use them. It's a whole new learning curve. I'm a full-time bead artist and it's like I'm learning how to use these little beads again.
Shell will be joined in Toronto by Bourque, who is currently an artist in residence at Selkirk Colleges School of the Arts in Nelson.
Bourque was born in Yellowknife of Gwichin, Métis and Scandinavian descent. His mother, a trained furrier, supported her children in her work and inspired Bourque to become an artist. In 2011 she moved to Nelson to enroll at Selkirk where she trained in jewellery, metalwork and textiles.
In Toronto, Bourque will ask models to wear 10 ponchos she created on the runway. Each poncho was created with a medicine harvest theme and uses materials from northern Canada. A water-themed poncho uses fish scales, otter and seal fur. Another is distinguished by the use of timber wolf paws, a gift from Brother Bourques.
Each poncho I wanted to talk about has a feature when you are out picking and harvesting. So you can walk around freely with a poncho. It's like a blanket. It's comfortable, isn't it? But hands free. And then they all have a pocket or something going on for that specific crop.
Expressing herself through fashion has also been a source of comfort for Bourque.
Both of her parents survived residential school, a family history that Bourque says she has worked to come to terms with in her art. She also taught jewelry making to her two children, one of whom will join her in Toronto, where Bourque looks forward to connecting with a community and finding more inspiration.
This whole work has really been almost a healing journey for me. I had a little help with some embellishments, like embroidery and such. But overall, I taught myself how to do all these things and I'm really proud of that.
