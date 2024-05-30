Perry Bridal Store to Offer Free Dresses to Military Brides





To be part of the “Love and Liberty” dream dress contest, the bride and groom must be active military and bring a copy of their papers to the appointment.

PERRY, Georgia Let the wedding bells ring. A clothing store in Pear show love to the military. Brides by Gilbert downtown, Perry offers a free wedding dress to military brides or anyone marrying a military member. They arrive excited to say yes to the dress and come out ready to be married. Owner Maria Gilbert says it's a way for them to give back. “It holds a special place in our hearts,” Gilbert said. “Just to see these couples, sometimes they may or may not be able to afford this type of luxury item and it's just a way to honor them and honor their service. We've been very fortunate to have military spouses everywhere.” Shopping for wedding dresses is an experience many brides-to-be dream of, so those at Bridals by Gilbert say they will make their dreams come true, free, for 10 special brides. To be part of the Love and Freedom dream dress competition, the bride and groom must be active military and bring a copy of their papers to the appointment. However, you have to be quick. The store chooses brides on a first-come, first-served basis. Once proof is provided, brides will have 1.5 hours to find the perfect dress and can bring four guests to support them. Gilbert mentioned that the best part of the day is getting to know the brides and hearing their stories as they prepare to say “I do.” “It’s just about celebrating them, celebrating this time in their lives, honoring them and the future that they’re headed toward,” Gilbert said. “It’s very important on many levels, to give back and support a community that supports us.” Autumn Black, their sales manager, just got married a little over a year ago. She says she loves helping these brides-to-be. As a newlywed, Black knows that the wedding dress is essential and that it makes it a little more special to serve those who serve this country. “For many women, they only say yes to the dress once in their life and you get to be a part of that special time with them and their family,” Black said. “It's really rewarding to just give back and do something because they fight for us every day, they fight for America; they make all of this possible, so we just give back.” Appointments are available on Thursday May 30 and Friday May 31. For more information you can call 478-988-1595 or visit their the Facebook page. “We will make all your dreams come true,” Black said. “You make all of our dreams come true, so it’s the least we can do to give back.”

