Fashion
Rumer Willis wears a floral print maxi dress while carrying a healthy green drink in NYC…after telling the Today show that being a mother is “amazing”
Rumer Willis looked chic in a long maxi dress in New York City on Wednesday morning.
The 35-year-old actress opted for a black floral print dress that covered much of her figure as she made her way through the city's crowded streets.
The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore also wore a pair of light purple jelly shoes and accessorized with a single necklace.
Willis completed her look for the day with a leather handbag and her shiny blonde hair fell over her shoulders and back.
She kept a healthy green drink.
The artist's outing came just hours after she opened up about motherhood during an interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today.
The actress welcomed her daughter Louetta in April last year and has since shared numerous photos and videos of her child on her Instagram account.
She shares her first child with her partner, Derek Richard Thomas, whom she has seen since 2022.
Willis began by explaining how she has fully embraced the concept of parenting and said her child has proven easy to raise over the past year.
'It's the best. Honestly, I know sometimes there's kind of a cultural line that talks about the challenge of motherhood, and I have to say it's kind of an anomaly,” she said.
The performer then spoke about her “incredible child,” who remarkably “sleeps through the night.”
Willis also discussed how she felt becoming a mother had a positive impact on her abilities as a performer.
“It taught me a lot about how to stay present with myself and even while performing, how to stay more grounded in the moment and be able to connect with people,” she said.
The actress then explained that her father immediately took a liking to his granddaughter.
“It's so nice because I feel like my dad is like – he's a girl's dad, through and through. It almost unlocks that little kid, girl-dad thing. He's so nice to her,” she said.
Willis' father retired from the entertainment industry in 2022 after his family announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia.
The artist's diagnosis was updated the following year, when it was revealed that he suffered from frontotemporal dementia.
The Pulp Ficton star's family has rallied closely around him in the years since his retirement, and he sometimes appears in photos shared on his loved ones' social media accounts.
