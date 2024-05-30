Fashion
Baku Fashion Week 2024 brings together fashion enthusiasts [PHOTOS]
Baku Fashion Week is a must-see event for all fashion and design enthusiasts. This large-scale event includes runway shows, presentations and is a networking opportunity for designers, models, stylists and fashion influencers to connect and collaborate on future projects. .
The second season of Baku Fashion Week brought together fashion lovers at the Baku Crystal Hall, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani designer who operates both in the country and Turkey, Sultan Gadimbayli, delighted the guests of the event with his collection. The audience really appreciated the intricate cutting of fashion looks, which added solemnity to the opening of the first day.
Fashionistas who closely follow the country's fashion sphere have long fallen in love with the L'Arc brand, created by model, blogger and influencer Kamilla Babayeva.
From season to season, this brand presents images that are distinguished by femininity and elegance. And if we had already seen branding techniques like the use of sequins and the love of sequins at L'Arc earlier, this season the brand showed something new, turning to floral themes. Flowers decorated L'Arc brand outfits both in the form of prints on fabrics and in the form of hand-embroidered buttons – a wonderful example of handmade needlework.
After a short break, the most mysterious participant of Baku Fashion Week, the Other Azer brand, presented its second collection. The show began with a humorous interview conducted by journalist Nata Osmanli with the brand's creator, hiding his face behind a mask.
The collection itself, called “Between Light and Dark”, as the name suggests, became a manifestation of the struggle between light and dark shades, as well as between evening and casual looks. The show ended with the accompaniment of a piece written to the words and music of the brand's creator, specially created for this show.
The Viva Vox brand fashion show, specially invited from Russia, also aroused great interest among fashion lovers. Note that Viva Vox has existed since 1997.
The brand's avant-garde and extraordinary collection for the fall-winter 2024/25 season had a distinct personality and left no one indifferent. A distinctive feature of the presented works was the use of original prints and unsurpassed skill in working with the texture of fabrics and leather.
The first day of shows ended with a fun afterparty, also organized at the Baku Crystal Hall press center in collaboration with the creative association Makulatura Live. For the first time in the history of the country's fashion weeks, the podium of the main fashion event turned into a dance floor, where BFW guests had fun with sets from DJ Bunbeck and a special guest from South Africa, DJ Kasango.
Among the guests of the second season of Baku Fashion Week are local and foreign bloggers, influencers as well as fashion icons from near and far abroad. Among them are Russian model, TV presenter, socialite Svetlana Bondarchuk, popular blogger, tiktoker from Kyrgyzstan Zee and many others. Representatives from world-renowned media franchises such as Harper's Bazaar, L'Officiel and Hello! Russia also honored the BFW with its participation.
Baku Fashion Week is co-organized by ModePoint and Stock. ModePoint is a project created to support the development of the fashion industry in our country and to organize fashion events in Azerbaijan and abroad.
Stock, in turn, is a concept store that plays the role of the first major fashion platform, uniting more than 100 Azerbaijani brands. The main objective of Stock is to promote the development of the local fashion industry, support young designers and raise awareness of local brands on a global level.
The second season of Baku Fashion Week takes place with the support of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and the National Tourism Agency.
Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az and Turkic.World.

Laman Ismayilova is a journalist at AzerNews, follow her on Twitter: @lmnttypewriterrr
