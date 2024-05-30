Security guard stops actress from showing dress with Jesus





Published: May 29, 2024 Security guard stops actress from showing dress with image of Jesus By Movieguide contributor A security guard working at the Cannes Film Festival has gone viral for the second time after her aggressive behavior towards Dominican actress Massiel Taveras. The actress wore a white dress with a large hand-painted image of Jesus Christ on the train. As she tried to show off her dress, the security guard stopped her. Deadline reportedIn the video, Taveras is visibly angry at the usher who blocked her and didn't allow her to pose properly. Once Taveras reached the top of the stairs, she turned to wave at him. The bailiff made physical contact with Taveras to turn her over. Taveras then pushed the security guard away and continued to advance. Earlier during the festival, actress Kelly Rowland also had a similar incident with the same guard, which she said was fueled by racism. The woman knows what happened, I know what happened, Rowland said the AP at the amfAR gala in Cannes on Thursday. I have a limit and I respect it, and that's it. And there were other women on that mat who didn't really look like me, and they weren't reprimanded or pushed away or asked to get off. I held on and she felt like she had to hold on. But I held on. Taveras open about the incident on Instagram and also praised Rowland for how she handled the situation. I want to thank you all for this incredible support, now more than ever we need to stay together, support each other, protect our souls, have strong boundaries and stand up for our rights, let's show some love and of respect to the extraordinary @kellyrowland. a pure soul, a talented, elegant and educated woman of color who respectfully represents all of the United States, she wrote in the caption.

