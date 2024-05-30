Local vintage fashion retailer and cafe to host vintage market downtown | News





(ST. JOSEPH, Missouri) With summer temperatures expected, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to spend some time outdoors, and one local business owner is hosting an event for you to do just that. St. Joseph native Madison McKinley has a passion for sustainable and vintage fashion that led her to open her own resale boutique. After attending many vintage fairs in Kansas City over the years, she decided to host one in St. Joseph to show our community the benefits of circular fashion while promoting local artists. McKinley shared his excitement at being able to host an event like this, providing a platform for passionate entrepreneurs and artists who may not have their own shop. “It’s so good for the environment to buy second-hand, no matter what it is, and I think it’s also a way to showcase local designers and small businesses,” she said. said the owner of “Mad Mack Vintage”. “Maybe you don't have bricks and mortar, but you still want to get your name out there, you know. It's a good springboard to get your brand out to people.” Last year, McKinley approached Mokaska Coffee Company with his idea to open a vintage market in St. Joseph and the local business agreed to collaborate. This is the second time they have teamed up to put on an event like this and McKinley says she is excited to be able to continue working with a company that has many patrons. “I think their demographic, the people who support Mokaska are the kind of people who would support sustainability and vintage fashion, so I thought it was a really good pairing between us,” McKinley said. “Have a coffee, take some friends, take your family, get off and take a walk.” The vintage market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday June 1st. Vendors will be set up in the Mokaska Coffee Company courtyard and will include clothing, home goods, gemologists, artists, jewelry designers and more. Mokaska is located at705 Edmond St, St. Joseph, MO 64501

