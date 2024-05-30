Bride and groom spark outrage over VERY strict dress code on wedding invitation: “aggressive”

An engaged couple caused a stir after sending out wedding invitations with an “aggressive” dress code request.

Guests were asked to wear “black cocktail attire” and ensure they were not wearing any signs of color or white.

The bride and groom have outlined the dress code on the invitation and in the following Q&A section. They also asked guests to confirm that they saw the request in the digital RSVP.

The tactic was quickly branded “aggressive” and “unnecessary” by dozens of people after images of the invitation were posted to a popular Facebook group.

“We would love to see our friends and family dressed up with us. We are requesting black cocktail attire for our wedding. PLEASE WEAR BLACK COLOR CLOTHING ONLY!' said the couple.

Guests were asked to wear “black cocktail attire” and not show any signs of color or white.

The bride and groom outlined the dress code in the invitation and Q&A section, and also made it a requirement when guests fill out the digital RSVP.

“Please avoid clothing, particularly white, which is reserved for the bride and groom. In addition to wearing black, please do not wear jeans, shorts, or athletic clothing.

“Men must wear closed-toe shoes for the ceremony and reception. »

The RSVP also included a box for guests to check, confirming that black would be worn.

The first option said: “I'm wearing black!” No white undershirts for men, no white or colored details for women, strictly black clothing.

The second option said: “I'm not sure about my outfit.” I don't want to stand out and would like to ask more questions about what I plan to wear.

Many have shared their thoughts on this strict request, with many comparing an all-black dress code to the attire worn at funerals.

To ensure guests know the dress code, the RSVP also included a checkbox confirming if black will be worn (pictured).

The tactic was quickly branded “aggressive” and “unnecessary” by dozens of people after images of the invitation were posted on a popular Facebook group (stock image).

“I bet it’s an outdoor summer wedding, in a barn with a tent on the side. No thanks,” one wrote.

'No. It's way too specific. No accent colors at all? And they are SO LOVING! I love black clothes, but take your aggressively gothic demands elsewhere,” said another.

A third added: “A few people wearing a little black dress to a wedding is fine, but when everyone is doing it I'll definitely think of a funeral when I see it.”

'I have a dress code, but when the wedding is about you to the point that it makes it difficult or uncomfortable for your guests, it ruins the whole point of it being a celebration with them and making them actors on your show.'

“I won't buy a new outfit for a wedding unless I'm at the damn wedding,” said another.

One admitted he would turn down the offer unless there was a guarantee of free alcohol.