How Stone Island Reset the Fashion Compass

As a teenager in England in the early 1990s, KimJones vividly remembers trying to get his hands on Stone Island. Impossible to find it, explains the artistic director of Dior Mens. There were only a few stores that had it in the UK, and we saved up money to try and buy it. It was like Stssy, one of those brands you had to have. He eventually recovered a sweatshirt, whose buttoned compass badge, the removable brand signifier usually displayed on the left bicep, was stolen. That was the demand at the time.

The Italian manufacturer has, since its creation in 1982, always been subject to media hype. Appreciated for its technical prowess, fabric innovation and unwavering function in form values, it has been co-opted by a wide cross-section of society over the decades. Positioned as a popular brand, it nevertheless has a price justified by the extensive research put into the design of the garments which makes it ambitious (jackets start at 550 and go up to 2000).

Technical cotton vest, 2,250 and B30 cotton and rubber sneakers, 1,100. T-shirt and cargo pants, as before. Leather AirPods case (just seen around neck), POA. All Dior and Stone Island clothing Johnson Him

Over the past 10 years, Stone Island has grown from a niche and well-known men's clothing brand to a global phenomenon, with revenues reaching 411 million in 2023 and Monclers acquisition in 2021 valuing the brand at 1.15 billion. Its international success is partly due to collaborations with Supreme, Nike, New Balance and Adidas; and its latest partnership with Diorwhich launches this month in the UK at Selfridges and then globally in July, cements its appeal in the luxury sector.

I love Stone Island, which makes some of the best technical outerwear in the world, Jones adds. When someone is such a specialist and perfects their craft so well, you can only admire them.

Embroidered cotton and silk jacket, POA, cotton jersey T-shirt (barely seen), 770, and cotton denim cargo pants, 2,200 Johnson Him

Made up of 60 pieces, the Dior collection (out of 300) includes outerwear, sweatshirts, pants and accessories that combine the codes and techniques of the two brands. Its tailoring versus our industrial approach, and how these two sides complement each other in terms of research, design and fabric processes, explains Stone Island design director Silvio Rivetti. The archives of both brands are mined for inspiration: a double-fold stitching pattern comes from Dior's spring/summer 1952 collection, while the internal structures are characterized by the Stone Island Dutch rope system for tying and detaching. The two brands exist in completely different industry scenarios, Rivetti adds, but we both know our craft and share a mutual respect for what we do.

Stoney has become a pillar of English football's terrace style

Stone Island was founded in Ravarino, Italy, by Massimo Osti, the fashion designer who also launched the brand. CP Company. Osti pioneered garment dyeing, a process of coloring garments after they have been cut and sewn, allowing for unique tonal effects in finished products. His first Stone Island collection included seven jackets made from Tela Stella, a sturdy fabric derived from the canvas tarps used to cover military trucks, and coated on both sides with resin in different colors. The fabric has been enzyme washed, both to give it a faded appearance and to destroy the robustness of the material; the first experiment for a brand that would go on to dye Kevlar, create a color-changing Ice fabric and a stainless steel jacket.

A key part of Stone Island's history is the people who carried it. In the 1980s, the brand was adopted by Milans Paninaro, a hedonistic subcultural group reminiscent of American yuppies, who took their name from the sandwich shops they frequented. They wore the brand along with other fashionable work and performance clothing, including Moncler, Levis and Timberland, and spawned a cultural movement.

Technical silk coat with removable vest, 7,000, cotton and satin jacket, 3,100, and matching pants, 1,500. T-shirt, sneakers and AirPods case (just seen around the neck), as before. Technical silk quilted blanket with harness (handmade), POA Johnson Him Johnson Him

Its best-known association, however, is with English football fans, who are said to have discovered the brand while traveling to European Championship matches in the 1980s and 1990s. Stoney, as it was nicknamed by the base of fans, has become a pillar of casual style on the terrace, while also being associated with hooliganism; some grounds and pubs have even banned Stone Island clothing because of this perceived connection.

The brand has also become a Britpop wardrobe staple, with Liam Gallagher wearing it (and, in 2017, making headlines when his Stone Island jackets were snatched from his hotel room after playing Glastonbury) . She evolved across British music genres, from the rave culture of the early 90s to the Grime scene of the 2000s, embraced by rappers like Skepta and Kano, and then to North America, where she found favor with Drake and A$AP Nast.

Vintage Stone Island is highly collectible. Jackets from the original 1982 series can fetch up to $5,000 on resale platform Grailed, while styles from named designers including Osti, who left the company in 1994, and Paul Harvey, who was the chief designer between 1996 and 2007, are particularly in demand. I have one of the original jackets from 1982, which is lovely and faded, and I'll never get rid of it, says Stone Island collector and dealer Robert Gale. My other favorite is a military parka, designed by Paul Harvey, with fiber optic cables and a battery running through it, so you can turn it on in the dark. Gale also notes that any items on which the insignia is not in its usual position, which was common during the early years of production, are a hot commodity among collectors. If you can find something that isn't on the left arm, that usually means it's a special piece.

Leather jacket, 6,400, technical jersey and chenille sweater, 1,200, and cotton and satin pants, 1,500 Johnson Him

The collaboration with Dior will undoubtedly also become a collector's item. There is a military jacket, from StoneIslands' fall/winter 1988 collection, which I think fully expresses the soul of the collaboration, says Rivetti. It is a military archetype that has been manipulated to be more sophisticated with the use of silk, and then features embellishments on top. The Stone Island compass badge is made from silk and has Dior's signature cannage pattern sewn across it.

Stone Island has always insisted that it is not a fashion brand. We also don't perceive Stone Island as a streetwear brand, Rivetti explains, but over the last 10 years we have been embraced by streetwear culture. We consider ourselves the ultimate product label. Regardless of how the brand perceives itself, its fans, from football to fashion, are always ready to reinvent it as they see fit.

Dior and Stone Island are in store at Selfridges London from June 18; it will launch worldwide on July 4

Model, Feranmi Ajetomobi at Wilhelmina. Casting, Tiago Martins at BenGrimes. Grooming, Ami Fujita using Bumble and Bumble. Digital operator, OkusMilsom. Stylist assistant, LuciaBustillo. Filmed at Battersea Power Station