Selena Gomez goes Barbiecore in a pink dress on the set of Only Murders





Selena Gomez proved that Barbiecore fashion isn't just last summer's trend. The actress was photographed wearing a dramatic pink maxi dress by Rebecca Vallance during filming. Only murders in the building on New York's Upper West Side today. Her hair was styled and she accessorized with Linda Farrow sunglasses. Gotham//Getty Images Gotham//Getty Images Cherie Amour Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Hot Pink Linda Farrow Tomie Black Cat Eye Sunglasses Gomez is currently working on season 4 of the Hulu show, which will be set in Los Angeles as well as New York. Exact plot details are unknown, but Time Gomez reported today in her cover story that she will finish filming soon. She told the outlet that she considers the setting a second home. More in-depth information about Selena Gomez Complete timeline of Selena Gomez and Benny Blancos' relationship Timeline of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's friendship for over 14 years The return of Selena Inès and Vinoodh As for her music career, she shared that she was 50-50 on whether she would tour extensively again. Nothing makes me happier than 90 minutes of being with my fans and partying together, she said, admitting that on the other hand, it's very emotionally draining for me. And then you realize you're just surrounded by a bunch of people you're paying. Gomez discussed her move from music to theater during a walk rolling stone maintenance too. She's not done with music, but it's not her main focus right now, she said: I think it's natural for people to take breaks, but I think for for me, there is a completely different aspect in my life, pride and joy. I love the cinema. I love television. I just feel like I haven't done a lot of the things I want to do in this space. It's not that it's no, never [to music]it's more that I would like to explore this world a little more and have the time to actually do it. When it comes to acting, she added, I like being able to take on roles that I have to fight for, not ones that I'm given. I choose things that really, really inspire me. Learn more about Selena Gomez

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a60937733/selena-gomez-pink-maxi-dress-only-murders-in-the-building-set/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos