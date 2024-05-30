Yellowstone Star Hassie Harrison Marries Co-Star Ryan Bingham in Two Dresses With 'Cowboy Black Tie' Wedding

As Hassie Harrison And Ryan Bingham had two proposals, the first had two stunning wedding dresses for her recent western-themed nuptials to her Yellowstone co-star.

The newly married couple, who play on-screen lovers Laramie and Walker in the filmKevin Costnerdirected the Paramount show, got married this weekend at the bride's family home in Dallas, Texas, almost a year after confirming they had also retired their love from the screen in July 2023.

Invite fans to their wedding weekend via a feature in Voguethe actress, 33, opened up about her now-husband's two proposals, how her decision to have two wedding dresses came about, and more about their special day.

Looking back at their first engagement, she was first spotted wearing a ring in December. Hassie recalls, “Ryan was unusually calm all night, and I could see he was visibly nervous, which was uncharacteristic of him.”

“Then, out of nowhere, he broke the silence and said, 'I want to ask you to marry me, but only if you say yes.' I didn't hesitate for a moment before telling him I would. It's true what they say when you know, you just know.” Soon after, Ryan, 43, called his father to ask for his blessing and proposed more formally.

As for how the Western marriage of marriage was born, they are Yellow stone stars after all and her two wedding dresses, Hassie shared: “I knew I wanted western, but it had to be an elegant western, with worn leather tones, delicate lace and a soft color palette and blush,” and noted, “Each choice was a reflection of us, and seeing it all come to life was incredible.”

When looking for her dress, Hassie stuck to the dress code she gave the guests, “black cowboy tie,” and as for wearing two, one by Galia Lahav and the other by Netta BenShabu, she chose two simply because she couldn't decide. between them.

Remembering the “little moment of last minute panic trying to choose between the two”, she further recalls: “That's when my sister stepped in and said, 'Why don't we do the two ?' So that's exactly what I ended up doing, and honestly, it was just perfect.”

Elsewhere in her interview, Hassie also talked about another crucial element of marriage: ensuring Ryan has three children from his marriage to Anna Axterwhich ended in 2021, were involved.

“Seeing the joy on their faces really made the celebration complete in every way,” she said, adding, “My wishes were not only promises to Ryan but also to his children. It was a particularly special moment for me, because I got to express to them how much they mean to me and what an honor it was to become an extra mom to them.”

She continued, “There was a palpable feeling of love and energy in the air, a kind of magic that's hard to describe.”

“Seeing generations from both sides of our families, friends and especially children come together was such a blessing. And then there was the moment I locked eyes with Ryan as I walked towards him. Seeing the tears well up in my eyes, it melted my heart. It was such a raw and emotional moment that it perfectly captured everything we felt entering this new chapter together.