Fashion freelancers are under pressure. What is the solution ?





The Now Work operates across the UK, Europe, US and Asia, offering services such as connecting brands with top talent, helping businesses build teams for specific sustainability projects , offering sustainability training and advice on work culture within sustainability teams with the aim of reducing burnout in these roles. With a team made up of three co-founders and an account manager, the self-financed company achieves an annual turnover of more than €500,000. It's more hands-on than some talented tech-focused startups. We deliberately decided not to be a faceless platform because there are so many nuances to sustainability work that it requires a human touch to find the right matches, says Phang. Sustainability freelancers can sign up through The Now Works website and go through a vetting and matching process, during which The Now Work selects the talent or teams best suited to solve the problems they are facing. 'a client outlined in his brief. The talent pool currently consists of just under 1,000 independent sustainability experts. The co-founders saw a shift towards self-employment in the area of ​​sustainability. Sustainability experts are more likely to burn out at companies that set unrealistic expectations without providing sufficient support for their work, they say. Sustainability work can be mentally and emotionally taxing, so the idea of ​​having more freedom of action on the projects you work on may be appealing to those working in this field. Among the freelancers who participated in Business VogueIn the survey, 65 percent believe their work aligns with their values, compared to 50 percent of people in full-time jobs. The premise behind The Now Work is that we need new ways of working to deliver new ways of operating as an industry. Being able to acquire specific expertise at the right time and make work much more innovative means we can have much more impact on our results with clients, says Phang. The market is changing very quickly, so it is important to be able to be more agile and flexible. Growing its customer base is The Now Works' key priority when it comes to expanding, rather than seeking investment. The United States is a key area of ​​interest; Phang says he has seen an increase in customers from American companies. One of the biggest challenges in scaling is encouraging a change in the way sustainability professionals work. When it comes to sustainability, there can sometimes be a feeling of self-sacrifice: because we work to address the suffering and destruction in the world around us, we must push ourselves beyond our limits for the common good, Phang explains. A change of mentality is necessary; creating healthy work habits is actually for the greater good, and not being rested and resourced is no reason to feel guilty. It is recognized, however, that talent platforms cannot solve the broader systemic issues facing freelancers in the fashion industry. The gig economy is growing, which I think is not necessarily bad, but it needs to be regulated, says Scagnolari. Comments, questions or feedback? Send us an email at [email protected].

