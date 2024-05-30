Princess Anne's engagement dress and beehive hair, worn 51 years ago today





51 years ago today, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips officially announced their engagement. The next morning, May 30, 1973, the couple stepped out onto the grounds of Buckingham Palace to present the bride-to-be's sparkling sapphire and diamond engagement ring. You might also like A look back at the most precious royal engagement rings over the years A flashback to this memorable royal moment, which occurred over fifty years ago, proves that Princess Anne's penchant for fashion was just as evident in her 20s as it is today. On the anniversary of the Princess Royal's first engagement, GOOD MORNING! revisits Princess Anne's unrivaled engagement style. Princess Anne's candy pink engagement dress © Keystone Princess Anne with her fiancé, equestrian champion Mark Phillips in the grounds of Buckingham Palace in London, following the announcement of their engagement Queen Elizabeth II's daughter, then 23, wore a bubblegum pink blazer and pleated skirt to officially mark her engagement. The striking suit, which featured peach tartan detailing among the pleats of the skirt, as well as a matching tartan tie, highlighted the royal's feminine figure. © PA Images The Princess Royal and Mark Phillips announced their engagement at Buckingham Palace. Princess Anne teamed her cropped jacket and knee-grazing skirt with an elegant black handbag and patent leather pumps – matching her mother who wore the same accessories in official photographs. © Getty The royal wore her hair in a voluminous beehive hairstyle The photograph was taken before the Princess Royal adopted her iconic bun hairstyle which she has worn religiously for the past four decades. Instead, Anne wore her brown hair in a voluminous beehive, tied back with a French barrette that let her curly locks fall over her shoulders. © PA Images Priness Anne looked like a fashion darling in a pale pink and peach tartan suit. At the time, an official statement was released by Buckingham Palace: “It is with the greatest pleasure that The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh announce the engagement of their beloved daughter Princess Anne to Lieutenant Mark Phillips, of the Queens Dragoon Guards, son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Phillips. The pioneering story of Princess Anne's marriage © Getty Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips were married at Westminster Abbey in 1973. Princess Anne, the Queen's second child and only daughter, and Mark married in November 1973. They then welcomed son Peter in 1977 and daughter Zara in 1981 before sadly announcing their separation in August 1989. © Shutterstock Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence on their wedding day, 1992 In a royal first, the former couple divorced in 1992 and Anne married naval officer Commander Timothy Laurence later that year. It was the first time a child of the British monarch had remarried after divorce and defied the Church of England since the 2002 law had not yet come into force. Anne avoided this by marrying Timothy in Scotland. LISTEN: How King Charles reacted when he saw Jonathan Yeo's painting months before its unveiling

