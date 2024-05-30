Broberg, Perry and McLeod dress as Oilers make three lineup changes for Game 4





EDMONTON The Edmonton Oilers got things moving for Game 4 of the Western Conference final. Head coach Kris Knoblauch inserted defenseman Philip Broberg, winger Corey Perry and center Ryan McLeod into the lineup as his team trailed the Dallas Stars 2-1 in the semis series. -NHL finals, Wednesday. David Desharnais, Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick were all healthy scratches. Broberg, 22, recorded two assists in 12 regular-season games with the Oilers, sandwiched during a lengthy stint with the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors in 2023-24. Selected eighth overall in the 2019 draft, Broberg finished the minor league schedule with five goals and 38 points in 49 games. He played in nine post-season games with the Oilers last spring after seeing action once during the 2021-22 playoffs. On the other side, Dallas center Radek Faksa returned to the lineup in place of Craig Smith after a two-game absence. Knoblauch indicated there would be changes to his roster after Edmonton lost two games in a row for the first time in these playoffs, but declined to go further until the roster is confirmed shortly before puck drop at Rogers Place. “We’ll have to wait,” he said with a smile on Wednesday morning. “It’s a great showcase.” Broberg was largely on the outside looking in with the Oilers until he was demoted to the AHL in November to work on his trade. “(He) made the most of his season,” Knoblauch said. “Very difficult situation here. We feel like we have an NHL ready player, but we had our six defensemen and we were very lucky this year to have almost no injuries. “You have a young defender who we think has huge potential. (He) has to play, so if we have six, it wasn't beneficial for him to be here as the seventh. He went to Bakersfield and has been great.” Perry, meanwhile, rejoined the action after being knocked out in the last five games. The 39-year-old former Hart Trophy winner and Stanley Cup champion is without a playoff point. McLeod, 24, was eliminated for Game 3 after failing to record a point in his 14 playoff games. The bruising Desharnais, who hit the post in the third period Monday before Dallas pulled away for a 5-3 victory, had one assist in 15 playoff games on defense. Foegele has one goal and three points in 15 games, while Carrick has one assist in eight appearances. The series moves to Dallas for Game 5 on Friday. Game 6, if necessary, would take place back in Edmonton on Sunday. Broberg returned to the Oilers from Bakersfield at the end of the regular season, recording assists in back-to-back games. He also appeared in two AHL playoffs with the Condors in late April, his last competitive action. The Swede has two goals and 13 points in 91 combined games with the Oilers. “In the future, next season, he will play a big role in this organization,” Knoblauch said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on X. Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

